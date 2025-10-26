Who Are Ashton Bethel-Roman’s Parents? All About Ex-LSU Athletes Mark Roman and Ashley Bethel-Roman

Texas A&M’s Ashton Bethel-Roman carries family ties and a touch of irony going into his 2025 showdown at Tiger Stadium. With many of last season’s playmakers off to the NFL or the transfer portal, Bethel-Roman has stepped into a leadership role, helping guide newcomers like KC Concepcion as the Aggies prepare to face LSU. What makes the matchup even more compelling is its full-circle twist. Both of Bethel-Roman’s parents once competed on the same field he’s about to challenge.

Who are Ashton Bethel-Roman’s parents?

His mother, Ashley Bethel-Roman, was a standout sprinter for LSU’s track program, while his father, Mark Roman, safeguarded Tiger Stadium as a hard-hitting safety for the Tigers. Now, years later, their son will take the field in Baton Rouge. Not in purple and gold, but in maroon and white, ready to write his own chapter against the program that helped shape his family’s legacy.

However, today’s LSU vs. Texas A&M rivalry isn’t new to Ashton. He’s been living it at home for years. That’s why he joked playfully, “Oh, the LSU game doesn’t even have to roll around. I do it every day. I’m throwing the ‘L’ down in every picture me and my momma take.” Still, he didn’t hold back from confessing his mom’s contribution in shaping him into such a player.

“Imagine I’m in triple coverage, I’m triple covered, fade down field. I’m triple covered and I don’t catch the ball, she’s still gonna yell and cuss from the stands and tell me to catch the ball even when I can’t and it’s impossible, but that’s the type of mom that I got,” said Ashton. “She’s harder on me than my dad is, and it really helps out as I am now.”

That doesn’t mean his dad hasn’t played a role in Ashton’s success. Mark’s love for football clearly rubbed off on him. And under his father’s coaching, Ashton began his career as an LB and QB. Because Mark saw his son’s ability, and that’s why he said of Ashton, “He was a ball hawk on defense.”

“At the time, the Honey Badger [defensive back Tyrann Mathieu] was at LSU, and he loved the Honey Badger. So, if the Honey Badger stripped the ball, he wanted to go in the game and strip a ball. Whatever he did, he just wanted to emulate him,” recalled Ashton’s father.

Drafted in the 2nd round of the 2000 NFL Draft by Cincinnati, Mark went on to play ten seasons at the game’s highest level with the Bengals, 49ers, and Packers. And that NFL pedigree will definitely help Ashton carve his own path toward the league.

Now, while this ex-LSU duo’s unwavering support has helped shape an A&M playmaker, the story of how they first met has become quite the swirling subplot.

Where did Ashley Bethel-Roman and Mark Roman meet?

Although the exact date isn’t confirmed, Ashley Bethel and Mark Roman first crossed paths in 1998 at LSU. And then one day, six months into her college track career, Ashley was on a Christmas break call with a friend when the phone was handed to Mark. Interestingly, by the end of the call, the junior DB had asked the freshman out on a date. And their shared love for sports instantly clicked.

Fast forward a few years, when Mark was in his ninth year in the NFL, Ashton Bethel-Roman was born. And from a young age, Ashton has had an interest in football. “He always had a football in his hand, or he would want to wear helmets, or one of our friends bought him his first pair of shoulder pads, and he would just wear them around the house with a jersey on and didn’t care,” said his mother.

And his love for football ran so deep that young Ashton had a tiny 49ers jersey with his dad’s name proudly on the back. He would even make his older sister, Taylor Roman, who played softball at Ole Miss, come into the backyard to defend the routes he ran. But where did this root come from?

What ethnicity are Ashton Bethel-Romans’ parents?

While Ashton’s mother has Creole ancestry, descending from two Creole brothers according to family genealogist posts, there is little public information about his father’s lineage. Given that measuring ethnicity can be tricky. But Ashton’s loyalty to his team is unwavering.

Although once Ashton said, “Going back to Baton Rouge, for me, that’s like home.” However, when it comes to facing the Tigers, he keeps it playful yet respectful. “Make no mistake, you know who we’re cheering for…” said Ashton. “But I enjoy going back to LSU. It’s a beautiful campus. The atmosphere is crazy. I can’t wait for these two teams and their fan bases to meet—it’s going to be wild.”

Inside Ashton Bethel-Roman’s relationship with his parents

Ashton Bethel-Roman shares a special bond with his parents. When he was just five, he once asked his dad, “Will you watch my games?” Mark didn’t hesitate and said, “Son, if you play on the moon, I’ll follow you to the moon and watch you there.” Years later, that promise still stands. And by attending the Texas A&M vs. LSU game, they proved it.

While his parents’ loyalty once belonged to LSU, Ashton wasn’t any different. “If you had told me when I was a sophomore in high school that I’d be at A&M in two years, I would’ve laughed in your face,” he said. “I grew up an LSU Tiger. I only wanted to go to LSU.” But now, everything has changed. As Ashton makes waves for Texas A&M, his parents have gone all-in on the Aggies, setting aside their LSU legacy for their son’s dream.