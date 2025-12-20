Who Are Atticus Sappington’s Parents? Everything To Know About Adam Sappington And Jackie Sappington.

When Oregon needed him most, placekicker Atticus Sappington responded. In the regular-season finale against Washington, in a 26-14 win, his leg carried the night when the offense stalled. He stole the spotlight, earning Ducks Wire Player of the Game honors after converting four kicks, highlighted by a booming career-long 51-yarder that stretched the lead and steadied the moment. This was nothing new, as he also hit the game-winning field goal a few weeks before against the Iowa Hawkeyes for a thrilling 18-16 win.

Sappington’s journey from Central Catholic to becoming Oregon’s kicker was filled with highs and lows. But one thing never changed. Behind the game-winning kicks is a foundation of support built by his parents, both high achievers in a completely different field.

Who is Atticus Sappington’s father, Adam Sappington?

Atticus’ father, Adam Sappington, is an acclaimed executive chef and owner of the popular Portland, Oregon restaurant The Country Cat. Adam has achieved success in his own field and has been a three-time James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef Northwest. But his success didn’t stop there.

He has appeared on national television, including Food Network’s Chopped and the Travel Channel’s Diners. Plus, he even taught classes at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa Valley and the French Culinary Institute. One of his earlier jobs was working the grill at an Italian cafe in Columbia. But Adam knew he needed a culinary degree to further his career.

So he zeroed in on Portland’s Western Culinary Institute and moved there in 1994. While pursuing his graduation, Adam also managed to work an externship at Wildwood. That’s where he met his wife, Jackie. They married in 2000 and took out an enormous $500,000 loan to start the Country Cat in 2007. Although the famous restaurant, which opened in 2007, closed in 2019, Atticus’ rise continued with her unwavering support.

That winning mindset now seems clearly visible in Atticus’ on-field performance. His father is known for his American heritage cuisine. While that profession isn’t directly connected to athletics, the consistent work ethic has clearly been instilled in his son as Atticus carves his own path on the field. Not only his father but also his mother plays a role in shaping the Oregon placekicker.

Who is Atticus Sappington’s mother, Jackie Sappington?

Atticus Sappington’s mother, Jackie Sappington, is a renowned culinary figure and co-owner of The Country Cat. While studying the anthropology of food, she became a self-described “pie geek” known for her meticulous approach to crafting classic desserts. She began her career as a savory chef, and after meeting her future husband, she eventually transitioned her skills to pastry.

“It was love at first sight,” Adam said to Oregon Live in 2011. “That does happen.”

She attends soccer games and runs marathons in her spare time, which has had a huge impact on fostering her two sons’ interests in sports.

Who are Atticus Sappington’s siblings?

Atticus has a younger brother named Quinn, who plays goalkeeper for Western Washington. The soccer player attended Central Catholic High School, the same high school as his brother. Although he has appeared just once this regular season, his high school tenure was filled with accolades.

The 6-feet-2 star was a three-time varsity letter winner, and he was named the 2022 6A Mt. Hood Conference Goalkeeper of the Year.

Despite not having an athletic background, these two have made their own names in the sports world, showing that their parents have always been a source of motivation. Now, as Atticus prepares for Oregon’s CFP run, he has a chance to make his mark.

What are Atticus Sappington’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Although their specific ethnicities are private, both proudly hold American nationality. While his father grew up on a farm in central Missouri, where hard work shaped his roots, Atticus’ mother carved her own path in the U.S., moving to Portland in 1995.

Adam’s cooking style reflects that upbringing—Midwestern and Southern American flavors at their finest. Together, this couple has made a name for themselves with The Country Cat restaurant, while their two sons are pursuing different paths.

Inside Atticus Sappington’s relationship with his parents

Atticus shares a strong bond with his parents, which was clear when he chose to transfer from Oregon State to Oregon to stay closer to home.

“With my parents and being close to home, it was just the right move for me, and it was time for me to move on. I couldn’t be more excited to be here and be part of a Big Ten team,” said Atticus.

Now that he’s playing at home, we’ll see him take the field against James Madison.