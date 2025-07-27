Who Are Bill Belichick’s Parents? All About Steve Belichick and Jeannette Belichick

Talent breeds talent, and legacy breeds legacy. Bill Belichick may now be considered the NFL’s GOAT with his 8 Super Bowl rings and countless iconic moments, along with a lasting legacy. But he still learned his craft from none other than his father. His father? He was a legend in his own right and has left a lasting legacy in college football, and his methods remain a crucial part of coaching manuals and footballing philosophy.

“My dad was my biggest football mentor… He taught me how to break down film, how to scout, how to look at players, and what to look for,” said Belichick on his dad’s lasting impact on him. You would think that those coaching lessons and the footballing knowledge came as Belichick might have started experimenting with high school football, right? But it truly began when the now-UNC head coach was just 8 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are Bill Belichick’s parents?

Born on April 16, 1952, in Nashville, Tennessee, Belichick’s dad, Steve Belichick, at the time started his journey into the coaching world and became an assistant coach at the US Naval Academy in 1956. There, he left a lasting legacy and coached for more than 34 years as a coach and as a scout, too. Steve Belichick’s 1962 book, Football Scouting Methods, is still widely considered one of the best works on the subject, with some considering it a ‘scouting bible.’ As for Steve Belichick’s playing career, it was quite illustrious, too.

AD

Steve Belichick graduated from Struthers High School in Ohio and went to play college football for Western Reserve from 1938 to 1940 as a fullback. In just two years, he became part of the legendary team that went 9-0 in 1938 and qualified for a bowl game later. From there on, being a rising player, switching to the Detroit Lions was easy, where he played for one year, and finally ended his playing career at the Great Lakes Navy in 1942. But the place where Steve’s coaching career began was also the place where he met his wife.

Steve Belichick began his coaching career at Hiram College, Ohio, where Jeannette, Bill Belichick’s mother, taught languages and translated wartime maps. The duo met and soon married in 1950. It was a partnership that went beyond just being a wife and a husband, as Jeannette became pivotal in shaping Steve Belichick’s coaching career and, later, Bill Belichick’s career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Football (@uncfootball) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“I don’t think there’s a woman in the country who knows more about football. She can tell you the second-string quarterback with the Rams or who coaches at Texas-El Paso. I’d come home from a scouting trip, and she’d tell me who was good or who wasn’t in the Navy game that day. I’d look at the films and she was right,” said Steve Belichick to the Washington Post in 1991. So, just as Jeannette began influencing the football side of things, the duo also started leaving a lasting impression on young Bill Belichick.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All about Steve Belichick and Jeannette Belichick

Steve Belichick’s parents, Marija Barkovic and Ivan Bilcic, who were from Croatia, immigrated to the United States back in 1897 and later changed their last names to Belichick. Settling in Struthers, Ohio, Steve Belichick constantly maintained deep ties with the Croatian community and considered it a part of his family heritage. But for young Bill Belichick, seeing his father working late and carrying a deep passion for football. The passion transferred into Bill Belichick quite quickly.

“When he was 8 or 9, I’d give scouting reports to the team on Monday night and show films, and I brought him over. He got to know Roger Staubach and Joe Bellino, and he developed friendships that still exist. I’d bring film home too, and when he was supposed to be studying, he’d be drawing up plays instead,” said Steve Belichick about young Bill.

This legacy and mastery of footballing heritage continued for much of Bill Belichick’s childhood and teenage years, which has made Bill Belichick the respected coach he is today. But he learned from his mother too, as he recalled how he used to watch game tapes with his mother, who helped him break them down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“She was a very unselfish person who sacrificed a lot for her family and me personally, and I appreciate and love her for that and many other things. We watched hundreds of games together, whether it was Navy games, or listened to them on the radio, or watched other games that were on TV when my dad was away on Friday night, Saturday, and sometimes Sunday morning,” said Bill Belichick on how his mother shaped him as a person and as an avid lover of football.

Steve Belichick went on to coach until 1989 before retiring, and for his contributions, he was inducted into the CFB Hall of Fame. Steve Belichick passed away in 2005, and his wife, Jeannette, passed away in 2020, at 98 years of age. Both have left a lasting legacy not just on Belichick but on football in general. And they will be remembered as the legends who shaped football for good, both directly and indirectly.