Who Are Bill O’Brien’s Kids: All About Jack And Michael O’Brien

Bill O’Brien returns home for real. He’s back at Boston College in February 2024, walking into a stadium he cheered on as a child in Andover, Massachusetts, after leading teams in the NFL and college. All in all, he has energized the Heights, taking the Eagles from 3 wins in 2022 to 7 wins while being in a Bowl game, having the first sold-out home games since 2006, and having a top-25 national ranking in 9 statistical categories.

Beyond all of his game planning and highlights, Bill is most proud of the title, “Dad.” His wife, Colleen, is also a full-time caregiver and the most dedicated partner as they raise identical twins. Jack, who has a rare brain condition, and Michael, who is a developing student-athlete following their dreams.

Bill O’Brien’s 2 Kids

Jack, the oldest of the two, was born with a rare brain disorder called lissencephaly, which is when the brain does not completely develop the folds and grooves it needs to grow. It has made a mark on his life and his family’s, in ways that extend far beyond the medical records. Then there is Michael, the younger brother who is only a few years behind Jack.

Jack O’Brien

Jack isn’t your standard firstborn, but that’s what makes him so different. Not a 21, all fit into a mold, defined by classrooms, grades, sports trophies, and their various accolades. Instead, Jack’s story is written in resilience, love, and the way he lights up the O’Brien household. His height? Not something the record books note. But his presence? Absolutely larger than life. Bill has often spoken about his son with a mix of pride and humility. In one interview, he laughed softly before saying, “Jack’s 21 years old, primarily because he has a great mom in Colleen that takes great care of him.”

Born with lissencephaly, a rare brain disorder where the brain doesn’t fold and develop properly, Jack faces daily seizures and significant developmental challenges. Doctors once told Bill and Colleen he might only have a few short years. Yet here he is, defying every prediction, showing grit in ways most people will never understand. His condition brought the family closer to world-class specialists, especially during Bill’s time in Houston and New England. Texas Children’s Hospital, among others, became not just a medical center but almost an extension of the O’Brien family’s support system.

Michael O’Brien

Michael is Jack’s younger brother, the kind of kid who, like many siblings, got a front-row seat to both the challenges and joys of his brother’s life. Based on past reporting, Michael was around seven years old in 2014 and 14 in 2020, so he’s roughly 19-20 years old now. Height details aren’t public, but he’s probably grown faster. Like Jack, Michael’s educational history isn’t highlighted, but family photos show a kid immersed in both love and, often, live draft night action.

Michael seems like the playful glue in the family, offering light when things get heavy. Bill and colleagues have commented on Michael being fully in the moment, like when he helped celebrate Jack’s birthday, blowing out candles. Michael doesn’t have any known endorsements or medical issues, just a heart full of support for Jack and their parents.

Honestly, Bill is not only a coach guiding the young guns to have a great career in the college football world, but he is more than that—a father who will always put family first, no matter the scoreline. Jack’s life, with all of its highs and lows, did not just occupy Bill’s days; it redefined the way he thinks about the game and life. And Michael? He is right there as a brother and is showing that true love does not raise its voice; it plays the long game, even on the hardest days. So the next time you think of Bill O’Brien, do not just picture a head coach with a headset and a playbook.

