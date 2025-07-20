Who Are Boston College’s Reed Harris’ Parents? All About Andre Harris and Stephanie Keil

From the small-town lights of Memorial Stadium in Great Falls to the roaring stands of Alumni Stadium at Boston College, Reed Harris had come a long way — nearly 40,000 seats worth. But the former Great Falls High standout wasn’t fazed. Whether it was grass or turf, Harris felt at home anywhere there were painted lines and a football in play. Known as ‘Mr. Everything’ back in Montana — playing quarterback, receiver, linebacker, safety, and even special teams — Harris started fresh as a scout team wideout, grinding to catch the eye of BC head coach Jeff Hafley. The stage got bigger, but Harris’ mission stayed the same: make plays and make noise. And the people who supported him unwaveringly deserve to be recognized here.

Who are Reed Harris’ parents?

Reed Harris comes from a family rooted in athletic excellence. The son of Stephanie Keil and Andre Harris, Reed is carrying on a proud legacy. His father, Andre, once roamed the secondary at Minnesota and was a ninth-round NFL Draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. His grandfather, Steve Keil, made his mark on the hardwood at Utah and Montana State. With three siblings — Alison, Steele, and Scarlet — Reed grew up in a competitive and supportive household. He’s also the recipient of the Thomas P. Connor ’43 Memorial Scholarship Fund at Boston College, a nod to both his talent and character.

Despite the distance from home, Reed remains closely connected to his family. “I’ve been texting a lot with my mom and my friends and everybody else in my family, and they’ve been keeping me going,” Harris told MTN Sports. “I haven’t really gotten as homesick as I thought I would, which is good. But it’s still good to keep in touch with them as much as I can.” So, for Reed, family isn’t just a foundation — it’s fuel.

Who is Reed Harris’ father, Andre Harris?

Andre Harris carved his name into Minnesota football history, locking down the secondary for the Golden Gophers from 1980 to 1984. As a force on defense, his consistent play earned him a shot at the next level. On top of that, in the 1985 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers came calling—selecting Harris in the 9th round, 242nd overall. So, from Big Ten battles to NFL dreams, he lived the grind and made it count.

That grind didn’t stop with him—it’s fueling the next generation. His son, Reed Harris, now at Boston College, carries the torch. Reed isn’t just wearing pads; he’s wearing a legacy. Whether it’s pushing through tough practices or chasing snaps on the scout team, he draws strength from the lessons passed down. So, resilience, focus, and pressure-tested poise. That’s the Harris blueprint, and Reed is all in.

Who is Reed Harris’ mother, Stephanie Keil?

Stephanie Keil isn’t just Reed Harris’s mom; she’s his rock. From Great Falls to Boston, her steady voice has been the one Reed leans on during grueling practices and quiet dorm nights. She keeps him grounded, even from miles away. Though she stays out of the limelight, her support is felt every step of the way—fueling Reed’s focus, drive, and heart.

“Texting with my mom… they’ve been keeping me going,” said Reed, revealing just how much his mom’s words fuel him. So, Stephanie Keil may be miles away, but her presence is always close. On game days, her pride travels with every stride he takes. Every route, every block—there’s a mother’s love behind it. In short: She’s the quiet strength in Reed’s journey, never missing a moment in the making of his story.

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Reed Harris’ parents?

While Reed Harris’ family roots—his parents’ nationality and ethnicity—remain private, his football rise is anything but hidden. The Great Falls native is turning heads at Boston College, adjusting fast to the Division I level. Whether it’s snagging deep passes in practice or embracing Boston’s seafood scene, Harris is soaking it all in. Simply put, from Montana calm to city grind, he’s proving small-town talent can shine on a big stage—with grit, heart, and quiet confidence leading the way.