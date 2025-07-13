Who Are Braydon Bennett’s Parents? All About His Mother Shannon Bennett and Father Brandon Bennett

When Brandon Bennett hits the field, there’s more than just speed in his cleats and power in his legs. There’s a legacy in his DNA. The Virginia Tech redshirt senior, a Coastal Carolina transfer, has been grinding toward his breakout moment since high school in Greenville, South Carolina.

But if you want to know what fuels the rise of this 6’1, 205-pound RB who racked up 781 yards and 13 total TDs in 2024, you have to start with the duo that shaped him, and that’s Braydon Bennett’s parents.

Who are Braydon Bennett’s parents?

Braydon Bennett’s parents are Brandon Bennett and Shannon Bennett. They’ve been married for 24 years and have two children, Braydon Bennett and Brandon Jr. They’re more than just supporters in the stands. They’re coaches, teachers, mentors, and role models.

Who is Braydon Bennett’s father, Brandon Bennett?

Let’s start with the dad. Brandon Bennett isn’t just a proud football father. The 52-year-old is football royalty in South Carolina from 1991-94, a University of South Carolina Hall of Famer, and the second all-time leading rusher behind only George Rogers. After nearly 4,000 years and 28 TDs in college, he took his talents to the NFL, where he played primarily for the Cincinnati Bengals, totaling over 1,100 yards and six TDs across seven seasons.

Born in 2001 during his father’s pro career, Braydon Bennett doesn’t remember much from the NFL sidelines. But he remembers the backyard drills and the early mornings with his dad and older brother. “Since I’ve been little, my dad always trained us,” he said.

“He always was like, ‘Y’all are not just going to be sitting around, y’all need to work out.’ He’d take us outside and we’d do [training] and stuff, little stuff that we didn’t really think about that would be anything important… So he played a big role in the way I am.” And it wasn’t just physical. Brandon constantly helped break down film, read defenses, and push Braydon to understand why something worked.

Brandon Jr. steered towards soccer, while Braydon stuck to football like his dad. But Brandon Bennett’s impact isn’t limited to his family. After football, he founded 36~Elite, a youth athletic development program focused on fitness, education, and character. He’s coached at Southside Christian and became head coach at St. Joseph’s Catholic School. His mission is to develop better athletes and better people. “It’s awesome to be able to be with my boys every day and coach them, to share my knowledge of the game and how they can be better as young men, not just athletes,” he said.

Who is Braydon Bennett’s mother, Shannon Bennett?

Shannon Bennett has been the family’s steady foundation. A longtime educator at Bethel Elementary, and has attended nearly every Coastal Carolina game. While she stays away from the limelight, she’s been just as involved—showing up, supporting the boys, and keeping education as central to the Bennett playbook as touchdowns.

What are the nationality and ethnicity of Braydon Bennett’s parents?

Braydon Bennett’s parents are African American and proudly rooted in Greenville, South Carolina. And they’ve shaped a son who’s chasing more than yards and glory; he’s chasing purpose.

Hokies fans saw that potential this spring, when Braydon Bennett logged 11 carries for 74 yards in the spring game, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. As Virginia Tech looks to replace Bhayshul Tuten, he may not be the only solution, but he’s certainly looking like the leader of a backfield committee.

If he breaks out in 2025, remember, it didn’t start in Blacksburg. It started in Greenville with Braydon Bennett’s parents laying the groundwork, one rep and one lesson at a time.