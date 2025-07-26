Who Are Caleb Odom’s Parents? All About His Mother and Father

There’s something different about the way Caleb Odom plays. If you look at him, he is simply a nightmare for the opponents whenever he’s on the field. Standing at 6-foot-5, he’s quite impressive with his approach and is loved by the coaches and the fanbase as well. He’s the type of player defensive coordinators lose sleep over. But it’s not merely about ability; it’s about how he applies it when he’s playing any game. Speaking about games, when Odom arrived in Alabama in 2024, he was the most highly touted recruit in the nation.

Despite being initially committed to Ole Miss, he flipped to Alabama following an intense recruitment push by Nick Saban’s staff. If Saban is interested in someone, there has to be hype around the player. To everyone’s surprise, it wasn’t just a hype. Odom was rated the No. 1 tight end in the nation and the No. 26 overall recruit by On3. His last year at Carrollton High School was spectacular, with 64 catches, 1,121 yards, and 13 touchdowns. Following a not-so-good season with Alabama, Odom entered the transfer portal and has joined Ole Miss as their wide receiver. Keeping the on-field stats and records aside, what impresses the most is his maturity, his discipline, and how down-to-earth he is. And from where does it come? Of course, his home.

Who are Caleb Odom’s parents?

Caleb Odom hails from Carrollton, Georgia, and grew up with his mother, Alden Parrish, and father, whose name has not been made public. But Caleb never failed to mention his parents in interviews and news articles that discuss his background and his support system that has molded him.

On the other hand, Alden is the more visible parent, particularly in tales related to Caleb’s younger brother Kannon, who was born with a traumatic brain injury and needs full-time care. Throughout it all, both parents took important roles in Caleb’s development, not simply as a high school athlete, but as a human being. The young lad’s success was not achieved alone; it was achieved from a family unit that knew hard work, perseverance, and emotional resilience would help their son become successful someday.

Who is Caleb Odom’s father?

There is very little information available about Caleb’s father on public platforms. His name is not mentioned in interviews or recruiting profiles, and he is not a subject of media coverage like Caleb’s mom. Well, the young player didn’t become a responsible, emotionally intelligent man by chance.

His father’s influence, even from behind the scenes, contributed to that foundation. Whether it was directly participating in sports at a young age or being a constant presence at home, he helped establish the framework that resulted in Caleb being Caleb. Well, that is what is important for a child, just to be present whenever they need them.

Who is Caleb Odom’s mother, Alden Parrish?

Alden Parrish is the emotional pillar of Caleb Odom’s story. She’s not just his mother; she’s been his motivator, his caregiver, and his biggest believer. Alden has spoken publicly about raising Caleb and his younger brother Kannon, who suffered a traumatic brain injury at birth and was not expected to survive. Kannon now requires full-time care, and Alden has managed that while supporting Caleb’s football journey.

Additionally, she’s also the creator of Kannon’s Klubhouse, a charity that campaigns for kids with disabilities and helps families who reside in rural areas and lack access to care. Alden’s mentorship is one of the main reasons Caleb is so level-headed and mature today. While having a conversation with reporters, she mentioned that Caleb took on the role of “the man of the house” at a young age, assisting her through a difficult life while continuing to pursue his dreams of playing football. To be present with her son, she has attended all the recruiting trips and all the big moments. Caleb is quite close to his mother, as she was the first one to get a call from Caleb after committing. This speaks highly about their connection, which is quite strong and evident in the way he behaves in his personal and professional life.

What are the ethnicity and nationality of Caleb Odom’s parents?

Caleb Odom’s parents are Americans. They are based in Carrollton, Georgia, where Caleb matured as an athlete. The family is African American, as per public interviews, visual surroundings, and cultural depiction in both On3 and 11Alive’s reports.