Who Are Chandler Morris’ Parents? Inside the Family and Football Roots of the Virginia Cavaliers Quarterback

Ever since the playoff bracket widened, it opened up more space for some wild card entries. This season, it’s Virginia Cavaliers, who are charging through the ACC. Leading that offense is star QB Chandler Morris. He is an important reason why the Cavaliers are making history this year, their best run in 35 years. Here’s a look at his family, who have been his biggest pillars of support throughout his career.

Who is Chandler Morris’ Father, Chad Morris?

Chandler Morris comes from a football background. His father is Chad Morris, who has coached at the high school and college levels. The senior Morris struggled to find success as a college football head coach, having coached SMU and Arkansas. However, in the Texas high school circuit, Chad Morris is a fairly well-known name.

He brought back-to-back Texas 4A Championship titles to the Lake Travis Cavaliers. Chad Morris also coached NFL icon Garrett Gilbert here. His overall record as a high school coach stands at an impressive 178-43. Morris moved to college football in 2010, when he became OC and associate head coach at Tulsa. After that, he transferred to Clemson, where he spent four seasons leading their offense. Chad Morris also coached as OC for Auburn.

Chandler Morris had picked Arkansas as his CFB home during his recruitment in high school, when his father was the HC. However, things took a sharp turn when the Razorbacks fired Chad after producing a 2-8 record in 2019. Chandler then went to sign with Oklahoma. Eventually, after stints at TCU and North Texas, he finally landed his best fit at Virginia.

Who is Chandler Morris’s mother?

Not much is known about Chandler Morris’ mother, Paula Morris. She was a volleyball player in college and high school. She was also a track athlete in school. Paula has been a key figure in the programs that Chad worked on. She played a big role in recruiting, handling the other nitty-gritties outside of football, and building relationships. She helped build a strong rapport with Clemson star Deshaun Watson for Chad Morris, who’d been recruiting him since the 9th grade.

Paula has been a constant support for Chandler throughout his unique career trajectory. She told Sports Illustrated at the time of Chandler’s commitment to Arkansas that she initially had doubts about him playing for his father. That plan never came to fruition, but Paula has rallied for her son continuously. Today, both Chad and Paula attend gamedays at Virginia to cheer for their son. Chandler is finally getting to play the season he always wanted, which has long been the dream for the QB’s parents, too.

Does Chandler Morris have any siblings?

Chandler has an older sister, Mackenzie. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M, and was also a master’s student at Florida. Mackenzie followed her dad’s footsteps, building a career in college recruitment. She began as a volunteer for Clemson recruiting and has charted her way up since. She worked with her father at SMU and Arkansas in the programs’ front offices.

Mackenzie worked as the Coordinator of football recruiting operations at North Texas, and is now the Director of Recruiting at Ole Miss. Mackenzie is married to Fisher Ray, Ole Miss’s assistant QB coach.

Chandler Morris’ Parents’ Ethnicity and Nationality

Chad and Paula Morris are both American nationals and have grown up in Texas. Chad played high school football in Texas. It was here that he met Paula at a blind date. They have been each other’s ride or die ever since then.