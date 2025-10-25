Who Are Chris Brazzell II’s Parents? All About Chris Brazzell And Monique Brazzell

Regarding players who make the most of second chances, Chris Brazzell II comes to mind immediately. Before coming to Tennessee, the young wideout from Midland, Texas, wasn’t that popular. Brazzell felt it was time for a bigger stage after dominating the AAC at Tulane, where, as a redshirt freshman, he led the Green Wave in catches and yards. When he decided to hit the transfer portal, over 40 schools and half of the SEC were chasing him.”I think we’ve got the fastest offense in the SEC… I’m hopefully able to win some games for this team,” he said.

With his 177-yard, three-touchdown explosion against Georgia, he is now the SEC’s most electric receiver. For Brazzell, the future remains brighter than the stadium lights or the logo. And with that, Tennessee just got a rising star as you watch him tearing past SEC defenses with crucial catches and highlight-reel touchdowns. With all said and one about his skill set, let’s explore his support system – family.

Who is Chris Brazzell II’s father?

Chris Brazzell II has deep football roots, as his dad, Chris Brazzell Sr., was a former NFL wide receiver who played with luminaries. After being selected by the New York Jets in the 1998 NFL Draft, Brazzell Sr., a former player at Angelo State, joined the Dallas Cowboys from 1999 to 2000 and played his final seven seasons in the CFL. His football experience has deeply influenced his son’s development.

Chris Sr. has served as both a mentor and an inspiration, from training sessions in their hometown of Midland to heartfelt discussions about the demands of SEC football. “A lot of kids laughed at him and clapped in his face,” his dad said. “The DB was walking with him and talking crap in his ear. And I think that was the moment he realized he had to play a different way.”

Now, fast-forward to the 2025 season, the younger Brazzell has emerged as one of the SEC’s breakout stars, leading the league in touchdowns and placing in the top 15 in the FBS with more than 600 yards. His father’s calm yet strict teaching has been a consistent presence behind the scenes.

Who is Chris Brazzell II’s mother?

Monique Brazzell, Chris Brazzell II’s mom, is a basketball player who played at Angelo State University. Her uncle, Calvin Murphy, became an NBA Hall of Famer after an outstanding career with the Houston Rockets. Her father, Bobby Miller, was a Niagara University’s 1972 NIT runner-up squad member.

Beyond sports, Monique had an immense impact on Chris; she taught him discipline and humility from an early age. “He is a ‘yes sir, yes ma’am’ type of kid, very respectful,” his mom said. “But when it comes to sports, he is very prideful, very competitive. That’s where the other Chris comes out.”

What is Chris Brazzell II’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Chris Brazzell II’s parents, Chris Sr. and Monique Brazzell, have strong ties to American sports. Before finally enrolling in the University of Tennessee football program, Chris and his younger brother Colin, both multi-sport athletes, grew up in Midland.

Even though we don’t know the family’s ethnicity, they have a strong history with American football and basketball, from the NFL and NBA to the sports fields in small Texas towns. Their combined athletic experience and competitive attitude have molded Chris Brazzell II into one of college football’s most promising wide receivers.