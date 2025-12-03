Who Are Chris Henry Jr’s Parents? All About NFL Late Receiver Father Chris Henry & Mother Loleini Tonga

Chris Henry Jr. is a generational talent, coming from a football family. The passion for football runs through his veins, that genetically inherited from his late NFL receiver father, Chris Henry. From losing his father very early to being raised by a single mom and brought up in a football-influenced environment, let’s take a look at Chris Henry Jr’s parents and his family background.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Chris Henry Jr.’s late father, Chris Henry?

Chris Henry Jr. is the son of the late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry. His father was an alumnus of West Virginia University and played for the Mountaineers from 2002 to 2004. Henry made an immediate impact in his freshman season. He received 1000 yards in one season, averaged 24.5 yards per reception, which earned him the Big East Freshman of the Year in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

He finished his collegiate career as the third player to average more than 20 yards per reception in the school’s history. His historical run made him the 3rd round pick at the 2005 NFL Draft for the Cincinnati Bengals. Arrests and controversies marred his professional career, which came to a close in 2008.

Unfortunately, in 2009, Chris Henry passed away at the age of 26 after sustaining multiple injuries falling out of a moving truck driven by his fiancée. Autopsy revealed a case of CTE, which several football players have suffered due to multiple hard hits to the head. Despite the sad reality, his son is living out his own journey on the gridiron.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about his favorite highlight, Chris Henry Jr. pointed out his father’s game-winning score in a 19-16 overtime victory over Maryland on Sept. 18, 2004.

“I just picture myself there,” Chris Henry Jr. said to ESPN. “I see myself in those moments. I see myself in those videos. I see myself in him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Who is Chris Henry Jr.’s mother, Loleini Tonga?

Loleini Tonga was Chris Henry’s fiancée and the person closest to him in his final moments, present during the tragic incident that ended his life in 2009. She got engaged to Henry and has three children. Seini Henry, Chris Henry Jr., and DeMarcus Henry.

After Henry’s passing, it was his teammate, Adam “Pacman” Jones, who helped in raising the kids for the first two years. However, Loleini subsequently moved to California, which led Henry to Mater Dei, helping him with his football aspirations. She has been the biggest supporter of Henry’s football career, and so is her son’s football career.

ADVERTISEMENT

What ethnicity are Chris Henry Jr.’s parents?

Henry Jr’s father is of American descent and was born in Belle Chasse, Louisiana. His mother, Loleini Tonga, is of Polynesian descent, from the Tonga dynasty. Henry used to call Loleini ‘Polynesian Beyonce.’ She raised her three kids, teaching them the Tongan culture and heritage.

She earned big-time credit from the World of Polynesia Elite Sports and Entertainment for growing his kids under the Tongan culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Folks, I just wanted to share Henry’s story and to give their mother, Loleini, the recognition of raising these three and keeping them focused and out of the off-the-field problems that a lot of our Polynesian kids get into. Congratulations, Loleini, and keep up the great job of being the best mom. ‘Ofa lahi atu moe lotu. Blessings always, guys.”

Chris Henry Jr.’s relationship with his parents

Chris Henry Jr. was just 2 years old when his father passed away. Since then, it’s always been his mother who raised the three kids. Loleini always talks about Henry to her two sons, about how he loves his kid, and what he went through. She plays a key role in Henry Jr’s football career at Mater Dei. She’s been there through every moment of Henry Jr’s career, and has been the biggest supporter. She also sees Henry Jr as the mini-version of the late Henry.

“Everything is the same. Same shape. Long. Thin. Long fingers. Same swagger,” said Loleini on Chris Jr. “Very sweet. When he started playing Pop Warner, I saw him running and saw him catching the ball. I said, ‘That’s crazy.’ Everything about him is like his dad.”

Henry Jr. has a very close relationship with his mom, and his mom’s social media posts and interviews stand as proof.

Apart from her, even Jones has made a lot of impact on the kids.

“I feel like Uncle Pac helped him a lot,” said Henry’s older sister, Seini, a freshman basketball player at Ohio State. “He was the father figure guiding Chris through all of that stuff.”