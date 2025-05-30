Who Are Cutter Boley’s Parents? Meet the Family of Kentucky QB

Cutter Boley is emerging as one of the most talked-about high school quarterbacks in recent times. He is a four-star prospect and the top-ranked player in Kentucky during the 2024 batch, Cutter has been turning heads ever since he transferred to Lexington Christian Academy (LCA). Last season, he lit up the stat sheet with 3,901 passing yards and 36 touchdowns, proving he’s not just potential—he’s production.

In just one game against Bowling Green, Cutter completed 22 of 34 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns in a wild 56–52 win. The next week, even though he had injuries on his hands and legs, he still threw for 406 yards and three scores against powerhouse Boyle County. This kid doesn’t back down—he battles. Whether it’s in practice or under Friday night lights, Cutter plays with the poise and grit of someone who’s grown up around sports his whole life—and he has.

Who are Cutter Boley’s parents? What do they do?

Cutter’s athletic roots run deep. His dad, Scott Boley, played basketball at Western Kentucky University from 1989 to 1992, and presently he has changed his career and runs a dental practice in Hodgenville, Kentucky. His mom, Mary Beth Boley, didn’t play sports at the college level, but don’t let that fool you—she was tough as nails growing up, competing with four older siblings and earning a reputation for being fiercely competitive. That fire clearly runs in the family.

His mother mentioned once, “I was super competitive because I had four older siblings, including three older brothers. Hard-nosed, fight to the death I was better at softball than basketball. I was not really skilled at basketball but you knew if you played me. My high school coach said I was probably the most aggressive person he ever coached,”

Mary Beth’s also been a huge part of Cutter’s sports journey, supporting him every step of the way. She jokes that he was “raised at every gym and ballpark,” tagging along to all his older siblings’ games. It shows—he’s got that instinct, that joy for the game that comes from being around it constantly, not being pushed into it.

Does Cutter Boley have any siblings?

Yes, and they’re just as competitive as Cutter. He has two older siblings: a sister, Erin, and a brother, Jaxon AKA Jax. Erin Boley is a name many in Kentucky hoops know well, as she was the 2016 Gatorade National Player of the Year and went on to play college basketball at Notre Dame and then Oregon. At Oregon, she became one of the school’s best-ever three-point shooters.

Jaxon was a talented baseball player until injuries changed his path. He shifted to football and played tight end at the University of Wyoming. Just like Cutter, both Erin and Jax were serious about their sports growing up, and very competitive, according to their mom.

What is Cutter Boley’s parents’ nationality?

Cutter was born and raised in Hodgenville, Kentucky, and while there’s no official record listing his parents’ nationality, it’s safe to say Scott and Mary Beth Boley are American since they are long-term US residents.

Cutter Boley’s story is more than stats and star rankings—it’s about growing up in a sports-crazed family, learning toughness from older siblings, and developing a true love for the game on his own terms. He’s got the arm talent and the mental toughness, but maybe what really sets him apart is that he still finds joy in every snap. And with his commitment to Kentucky, the next chapter is just getting started.