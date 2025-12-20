Who Are Dae’Quan Wright’s Parents? Meet the Family of Ole Miss Rebels Tight End

Ole Miss’s Senior Dae’Quan Wright is one of the athletic tight ends. The 6’4, 225-pounder has played a significant role in the Rebels’ campaign for the last two seasons. The Virginia Tech transfer is now leading the Rebels to the Playoff in his final season, but looks to end it at an elite level, with a national title. He wouldn’t have reached this high without her family, who had his back since his childhood. Let’s take a look at Dae’Quan Wright’s family background and the people he’s proud of.

Who is Dae’Quan Wright’s Mother?

Latoya Wright (Latoya Carr) is the mother of Dae’Quan Wright. She was born and raised in Miami, Florida, and currently resides in Perry, Georgia. Latoya Carr attended North Miami Senior High School. She is currently working at Perdue Farms, Inc.

“Well, I’m a widow, and I’m not married, soooooo I guess this doesn’t apply to me,” wrote Latoya on an old Facebook post.

She’s a single mother who raised her kids in Perry, Georgia, with the support of her father and her brother. Her father is a US Army Veteran, served at the SP4 US Army camp.

Who Is Monica Buckles, Dae’Quan Wright’s Parent?

No, Monica Buckles is not Latoya Wright’s sister; it is unknown if they’re cousins or half-sisters. She’s one of the important women in Latoya Wright’s life, and they hang out together to watch Dae’Quan play at Oxford.

“Happy Birthday Sis 🎂🎁🎈🎊 and may you enjoy your day to the fullest and I love you 😘❤️,” Latoya wished Monica Buckles on her birthday.

Does Dae’Quan Wright Have Siblings?

Dae’Quan has a younger brother, Brinton Wright. Both grew up together with their mother in Perry, Georgia, and the old images from Facebook suggest as much. However, there is not much information available on Brinton and what he’s doing, as he kept his personal life private.

How Have Dae’Quan Wright’s Parents Supported His Football Career?

Dae’Quan Wright’s mother, Latoya Wright, plays a big role in his football career. She’s been his biggest supporter and has been part of every step of his life. Her social media posts, which showcase her son’s growth and feature her visiting almost every game from the sidelines, along with her brother or sister Monica, reveal the close bond she shares with her family.

Layota, moving to Perry, Georgia, started Dae’Quan’s football career. He attended Perry High School in Perry, Georgia, where he played under head coach Kevin Smith. As a senior, he took Perry to an 11-2 season and led the team in receiving 60 receptions for 1,205 yards with 14 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 32 times for 103 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Graduating from Perry HS, Dae’Quan is a four-star prospect and the 33rd overall TE in the 2022 class. He had four offers while graduating and joined Virginia Tech in 2022. Spending two seasons with the Hokies, he appeared in 19 games, started eight, and recorded 47 receptions for 574 yards: 28 catches for 366 yards in 2023, 17 for 208 in 2022.

He entered the transfer portal and ultimately ended up at Ole Miss in 2024, retaining two years of eligibility. In the two years with the Rebels, he received 57 times for 800+ yards and 8 touchdowns, averaging 14 yards per play, and has developed into a significant player in Ole Miss’ 2025 Playoff run.