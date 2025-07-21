Who Are Dakorien Moore’s Parents? All About His Mother Marjahn Moore and Late Father

Dakorien Moore didn’t just play football in 2024; he lit up the Texas high school fields. The No. 1 wide receiver of Duncanville High School, Moore totaled 1460 receiving yards on 74 catches, with 19 touchdowns across the season. If we look at his average, it was nearly 20 yards per reception, which is quite impressive. Being a young kid, he proved to everyone that he’s fast and explosive. Thanks to his outstanding performance, Duncanville won another state title, solidifying its reputation as one of Texas’s football powerhouses. How did all these benefit Moore?

Well, the young player was the No. 1 wide receiver in the country for the class of 2025, earning five-star status from a major recruiting site. Moore was then approached by LSU and made his commitment, but later flipped to Oregon after giving it a thought. Back in 2024, he signed his contract with the Ducks, marking the start of his professional career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are Dakorien Moore’s parents?

Moore was primarily raised by his mother, Marjahn Moore, as he lost his father when he was around one year old. After the tragic incident, Marjahn raised her four sons on her own. In spite of being a single parent, she made sure that the boys didn’t have to struggle and carry the burden of that loss.

AD

From football travels to the boys’ daily schedules, Marjahn took care of everything. This is why Dakorien Moore is so attached to his mother and credits his success directly to her hard work. Even at such a young age, when you hear Moore speak about his mother, it feels like her push through adversity taught him to stay focused, humble, and driven.

Who is Dakorien Moore’s mother, Marjahn Moore?

Marjahn Moore is from Austin, Texas, but she moved to Duncanville to raise her sons. She has been quite involved in Dakorien Moore’s life. Marjahn has accompanied her son to his practice sessions as well as all the recruiting trips. When college programs tried to recruit him, she was sitting with tough questions, looking out for her son’s future. As a mother, she did her best. She looked for Dakorien’s overall development and not just a mere football option.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑫𝒂𝒌𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏 𝑴𝒐𝒐𝒓𝒆 (@dakorien4moore) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Dakorien said, “She’s my right hand, my motivation, and the reason I go so hard.” And he means it. Marjahn also didn’t shy away from being honest about the recruitment process. She once named Ohio State as being “on another level” during a visit, but ultimately supported Dakorien’s choice to switch from LSU to Oregon, saying the Ducks will give him the best chance to thrive.

Who is Dakorien Moore’s father?

There is very little information available on Dakorien Moore’s father. Other than the fact that he passed away when Moore was just one year old, his name and other information haven’t been shared on any public platforms. Dakorien has acknowledged that losing his father so early left a hole, but instead of dwelling on it, he says it made him grow up faster and appreciate the work his mother put in. In his own words, “I’ve been raised by my mother,” and that reality has defined much of his character.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are the nationality and ethnicity of Dakorien Moore’s parents?

Dakorien Moore’s parents are African-American and US citizens. There is no record or mention of immigrant background, dual nationality, or heritage from outside the US. Marjahn’s strength and independence, combined with the values she’s given her sons, reflect the background they have.