Who are Damari Alston’s Parents? All about Lakesha and Jamaah Alston

“Of all the players that I had to leave Woodward, if I had to pick one player that would sit there and stick it out, it would have been Damari… He’s just a work guy. He’s going to put the work in. He’s not going to look for the quickest or the easiest path,” said Damari Alston‘s high school HC John Hunt. Auburn’s top running back, Alston, has his roots back in Atlanta. Ending the last season with 276 yards on 52 carries with three touchdowns, he is gearing up for a better season this time. And with Jarquez Hunter leaving for the NFL, the door seems wide open for Alston.

Hugh Freeze, Auburn’s head coach, announced Alston as one of the Tigers’ 2025 team captains, along with Keldric Faulk, Champ Anthony, and Connor Lew. When you consider that he used to average just over four carries per game, it speaks volumes about the respect he has gained in the locker room. “I’m excited to be here and put on for my city and my team,” he said. “I just want to show the Auburn family what I’m about, and with Jarquez Hunter leaving, they should expect no drop off in the backfield.”

Who are Damari Alston’s parents?

Damari Alston’s parents are Jamaah Alston and Lakesha Alston. They have mostly maintained a low profile, so there isn’t much public information about them, but they must have always been at Damari’s side and have greatly influenced who he is now.

Where did Lakesha Alston and Jamaah Alston meet?

There is no public information available on how Damari Alston’s parents, Lakesha and Jamaah met.

What is the ethnicity of Damari Alston’s parents?

Lakesha and Jamaah Alston are African-American. Damari proudly embraces his roots, with his Auburn NIL profile even describing him as “Black • English.”

Inside Damari Alston’s relationship with his parents

Damari Alston has always placed family at the very heart of everything he does, and it reflects in his decisions. The one thing he kept hearing about Auburn during his recruitment process was that it had a family-like atmosphere. And it almost immediately clicked when he finally had the opportunity to see it for himself during a visit. At the time, Damari stated, “It was crazy… They had the whole visit planned out for me. Great atmosphere… I still felt like it’s a family atmosphere. Everybody was excited to see me from the time I touched down in Auburn. That stood out a lot.”