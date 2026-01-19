Who Are D’Angelo Ponds’s Parents? Meet Mother Tabbitha Pitzer and Father Angelo Ponds

Who would have thought that a player who was once rejected by all college programs would now be one of Indiana’s elite cornerbacks? After completing high school, D’Angelo Ponds had one Power 4 offer in his hand and moved to JMU. But then coming to Indiana turned him into a star who’s now ready to take them through their first title win. But before that, let’s learn about the driving force behind his success.

Who are D’Angelo Ponds’s parents?

Indiana’s star cornerback is the son of Angelo Ponds and Tabbitha Pitzer. Though details about their occupation are not publicly known, they have consistently supported their kid in reaching this far. His father constantly made his presence known in the games, motivating him. Most recently, he was at Indiana’s semifinal game against Oregon.

D’Angelo Ponds hails from West Park, Florida. He attended Chaminade Madonna, where he helped the team to win back-to-back FHSAA state championships. He was also named to the second team of All South Florida Freshmen in 2019. During his time at JMU, he played in 13 games with 10 starts at cornerback; he recorded 52 tackles (32 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions, and 13 pass breakups.

Coming to Indiana, he started in 32 games. In the 2025 season, he started against Old Dominion and recorded four solo tackles, an interception, and a pass breakup. He also posted four tackles against Kennesaw State. Against Oregon on the very first play, he read the play between QB Dante Moore and WR Malik Benson as he hauled in the pass and then ran 25 yards straight into the end zone for a touchdown, which left the entire crowd cheering.

Now, let’s learn about the misconception fans have regarding his mother.

What happened to D’Angelo Ponds’ mother?

An unauthorized source claimed back on November 1, 2025, that D’Angelo Ponds is stepping away from his team, Indiana, to support his mother, as she is battling a serious illness. But he did appear in their game against Oregon, so it clearly shows the news is fake. Later on, the article says, “Head coach Tom Allen and the Indiana football program have expressed full support for Ponds.” But the coach is Curt Cignetti, as Allen left the team in 2023.

What adds to the skepticism is that later that Thanksgiving week, on November 20, 2025, he and both his parents and his teammates were serving food to people, as per Fox 59 reports. So, it’s pretty clear that the news doesn’t contain any authority.

What ethnicity are D’Angelo Ponds’s parents?

There’s no public information available on the ethnicity of D’Angelo Ponds’s parents. Even their religious beliefs and faith are not publicly known, but their support for Pond’s career is evident. Especially his father, who stays active on social media and encourages his son throughout.

D’Angelo Ponds’s relationship with his parents

D’Angelo Ponds doesn’t just make an impact on Indiana’s football field but also makes sure he gives back to his community. He owes his success to his mother, Tabbitha Pitzer. Back in November, with practices, he also joined his parents at the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington, where dozens of families gathered around tables stacked with 60 turkeys and frozen meats purchased by Ponds entirely himself.

He and his family later served food as Thanksgiving meals to people. His mother watched him with pride and also praised him.

“Yeah, he may have that big title, but he also still has a heart,” Mom Tabbitha Pitzer said. “ … It’s just very helpful, especially being a single mother without support.”

Even his father, Angelo Ponds, added that serving people and giving back matter a great deal to them.

“We’ve been on the other side of someone giving us something, so why not when you’re in a position to give? You have to take advantage of that,” his dad, Angelo Ponds, said.

Imagine raising a man who turns out to be someone who not only thinks of himself but also thinks of everyone around him. With that hope, Ponds is all set to take down Miami in the national championship game.