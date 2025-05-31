Who are Dante Moore’s Parents? Family, Background & More

In the high-stakes college football world, only certain names are rising as fast as Dante Moore. Hailing from Detroit with roots in East Cleveland, the Oregon Ducks QB is not just a five-star recruit—his story is one of faith, grit, and family-driven ambition. With a father leading with quiet strength and a mother who battles cancer with courage, his journey is as impressive as it is inspiring. From high school dominance to national attention, his path is paved by both tenacity and talent.

Everything about Dante Moore’s father and mother

Behind every rising football athlete lies a pillar of unwavering support. And for Dante, it’s his parents: Jera Jane Bohlen-Moore and Otha Moore. Jera Jane Bohlen-Morre is Dante’s mother. She hails from Ohio and is an alumna of Ohio University. She has a profound influence on Dante’s life. In the professional sports world, parents often serve as a pillar of guidance and strength, offering distinctive support as their children grow while pursuing their dreams. Often, Dante is noted to cite her strength as a source of inspiration in his life. Additionally, it’s noteworthy that she is a breast cancer survivor. Moore said, “She’s strong,” and that becomes a testament to her resilience, which also runs in the family. She is also actively present on social media, proudly supporting her children and celebrating their achievements. Her presence in Dante’s life significantly underscores the importance of familial support in the journey of a rising football star.

Now, Otha Moore is known for his reserved demeanor. However, he is highly supportive of his son’s football journey. Just like his mother, Otha’s personal background and occupation are yet to be publicly available. Nevertheless, his parents have efficiently contributed to his success through their unwavering guidance and support. Otha also described Dante as “quiet but cool,” highlighting that his son prefers to let his actions do the talking. Dante’s father has also demonstrated enthusiasm about visiting potential colleges and the opportunities they present. Together, they have instilled a strong sense of discipline, faith, and humility in Dante.

Dante Moore’s early life and background

Dante was born on May 24, 2005, in East Cleveland, Ohio. He used to be a football enthusiast from a very young age. And his journey from being a football enthusiast to a college QB certainly becomes a narrative of growth and dedication. Before moving to Detroit, Michigan, his early life was in Elyria, Ohio. Dante attended Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Detroit. There, he quickly made a name for himself on the football field.

He started as a 155-pound freshman and dedicated himself to rigorous training and refining his skills while gaining 50 pounds over two seasons. His junior year was marked by 3,044 passing yards, delivering 40 TDs and three interceptions in 2021. Through this, he led his high school to a Division III state championship. His senior year was equally impressive. Dante amassed 2,392 passing yards, three interceptions, and 32 TDs, which secured a second consecutive state title. He graduated with 9,880 passing yards and 135 TDs.

As per Sports Illustrated, Dante is a five-star recruit and the top QB in the 2023 class. Initially, he committed to the University of Oregon in his senior year. However, later on, he chose to join the UCLA Bruins on December 21, 2022. And he became the highest-rated QB to commit to the program, solidifying his future as a college football star. But after a season with the Bruins, he transferred to the University of Oregon, continuing his pursuit of excellence on the field.

Dante’s early life is marked by relentless drive and resilience. With the guidance and unwavering support of his parents, he has laid the foundation of his burgeoning football career. His tale certainly serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes in the football world.