Who are Dave Doeren’s Parents? All about Bill Doeren & Mother Susan Doeren

Dave Doeren took over the reins at NC State back in 2013. The program needed consistency, the fans wanted big wins, and there was a legacy waiting to be created. But Doeren didn’t back down. Over the years, he has been the steady leader guiding the Wolfpack through the highs and lows. If you ask around the fans, you’ll hear the same thing: Doeren isn’t just a coach; he’s been the heartbeat of this team.

Twelve seasons in, and Doeren has done more than just win games. His journey includes tough road victories and milestones in the postseason. It shows his resilience, loyalty, and strong belief in the process. Now earning nearly $6 million as a coach and still pushing his team forward, Doeren remains as committed as ever. He calls this year’s squad “probably the most coachable team” he’s ever led. They are focused and hungry, just like their coach.

Who are Dave Doeren’s parents?

Dave Doeren’s journey to becoming NC State’s coach was deeply influenced by his parents, Bill and Susan Doeren. Their lives have quietly shaped the man and mentor he is today. Bill served as a Navy officer during the Vietnam era. He was stationed in Coronado, California, when Dave was born at Balboa Naval Hospital. A man of discipline and strong work ethic, Bill became a role model for Dave. This influence has only become clearer over time.

“I think I would just tell him how much I learned from his work ethic,” Dave shared, reflecting on their bond. Unfortunately, Bill’s Alzheimer’s disease has cast a long, painful shadow over their relationship in recent years. “They say when the games are on, he’ll look at the TV and see me and say, ‘That’s my boy,’” Dave said. “But he doesn’t know my name.” In 2023, Bill passed away after a long battle with the disease.

While his dad shaped his toughness and sense of duty, Dave’s mom, Susan, had a different vision for him. She always hoped he’d become a doctor. He played tight end at Drake University and got ready for medical school. “My mom was mad when I made the choice to become a coach,” Doeren admitted. Everything changed after one summer session when he helped coach a 7-on-7 practice. “That was the most fun three hours I’ve ever had in my life,” he recalled. That moment lit a spark in him that he just couldn’t ignore. It took Susan a while to come around, but she did eventually. In a lot of ways, Dave’s choice to chase his passion instead of settling for just any job really reflects the values his parents instilled in him.

Where did Bill Doeren & Susan Doeren meet?

There’s no public information out there about how or where Bill and Susan Doeren first met. Dave’s never talked about it, and official sources haven’t shared anything either, so their love story’s still a bit of a mystery.

What is the ethnicity of Dave Doeren’s parents?

Dave Doeren was born on December 3, 1971, in San Diego, California. His dad, Bill Doeren, was a Navy officer stationed at Balboa Naval Hospital back during the Vietnam era. So, even though Dave grew up with that laid-back West Coast vibe, he also had a pretty strong sense of discipline. There’s not much out there about his parents’ ethnicity. Bill and Susan have kept that part private, but their impact on Dave is super clear.

His dad’s tough work ethic and military background, paired with his mom’s focus on academics, really set the tone for him. That solid base helped pave his path, from playing college football to leading the NC State Wolfpack as the head coach.

Inside Dave Doeren’s Relationship with His Parents

Dave Doeren’s bond with his parents was shaped by tough moments, big decisions, and learning the value of just being there. He had to watch his dad, Bill, who was once a sharp man, slowly fade away because of Alzheimer’s. “He started to have some memory difficulties; that started happening quite a bit,” Doeren recalled. As the disease progressed, so did the pain.

“You have a lot of regret about conversations you wish you would’ve had and put off.” Even during the toughest times, the love remained. “I think he’s always been super proud of what we’ve done,” Dave said. However, the painful truth is still there: “It’s hard to really explain because for the past several years, he doesn’t really know much of what I’m doing.” Bill eventually passed away, but the lessons he left behind still stick with Dave both on and off the field.

And then there’s Susan, Dave’s mom. She’s always pushed him to aim high, especially when it came to school and academics. “My mom was mad when I chose to become a coach,” Doeren admitted. At the time, Dave had already taken the MCAT and was gearing up for a future in medicine. But deep down, his heart had already chosen a different path, even if it meant letting his mom down at first.

Over time, Susan saw that coaching wasn’t just a job for Dave; it was his true calling. And that passion now goes way beyond football. Dave and his wife, Sara, pledged $1.25 million to start OnePack Empowered, a program at NC State that supports neurodivergent students. The inspiration? Their own journey raising their oldest son, Jacob.