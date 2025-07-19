Who Are Deion Burks’ Parents? All About His Father Daniel Burks & Mother Dionne Bolden

Even if you follow college football remotely, you’ve probably heard about Deion Burks. He’s that explosive wide receiver who has gained a lot of attention in the past few years with his performance. Hailing from Inkster, Michigan, Burks played high school ball at Belleville, where he racked up over 800 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a Junior. Additionally, Burks also led his team to an undefeated season and picked up top receiver honors across the state.

Fast forward to college, Deion Burk started his journey with Purdue. His 2023 season was quite strong, 47 catches, 629 yards, and seven touchdowns. That kind of performance earned him attention from bigger programs. Fortunately for him, he made a move to Oklahoma in December 2023. While the start wasn’t as good as it was expected to be, he was still trying his best to bounce back. In the upcoming season, all eyes are glued to him, and it will be quite important for him to prove his worth this season.

Who are Deion Burks’ parents?

Deion Burks is the son of Daniel Burks and Dionne Bolden. While he doesn’t talk about them constantly, he surely makes it clear how important they are to him whenever he does. His parents aren’t public figures, and you won’t find long interviews or media clips of them, but their fingerprints are all over Deion’s journey. When he committed to Purdue, he spoke about his parents and how they supported him throughout his football journey. Moreover, that day meant more than just picking a school. It was a tribute to his mom, who passed away on May 13, 2016. Well, his dad? He’s been a constant support in his life, helping Deion stay focused and grounded throughout it all.

Who is Deion Burks’ father, Daniel Burks?

Daniel Burks has kept a low profile, but his role in Deion’s life is pretty clear; he is the backbone of his journey. After Deion lost his mother back in 2016, Daniel became a single parent, raising a young teenager who was still figuring himself out. While it was one of the toughest jobs to do, he made sure that his little boy turned out to be a responsible man in the future. With Deion’s success, it looks like Daniel has done a brilliant job. There isn’t much information on Daniel’s job or background either. All we know is that he was there for his son throughout the tough years.

Who is Deion Burks’ mother, Dionne Bolden?

On May 13, 2016, Deion Burks lost the most valuable thing in his life, his mother Dionne Bolden. She passed away at a young age of 42 due to asthma complications. At that time, Deion was just 13 years old. That loss hit him hard, but made him stronger. This speaks volumes about the player and his strong mentality. After four years, on her death anniversary, he announced his college commitment with a tweet, “Dear momma, I love you. This is for you. #100% committed.” That wasn’t just a gesture; it was a way of letting his mother know that she would always stay with him in his heart.

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Deion Burks’ parents?

Deion Burks’ parents are American. They were born and raised in the United States, and their background is African American. That’s the heritage Deion carries with pride, and you can see it in how he represents himself, both on and off the field.