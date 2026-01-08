Who Are De’Zhaun Stribling Parents? Everything to Know About Karlos Stribling and Aisha Johnson.

De’Zhaun Stribling didn’t waste any time making his presence felt in the Rebels’ high-powered offense at the 2025 college football season. By the end of the regular season and bowl games, Stribling stacked up 50 catches for 734 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 52.4 yards per game. He tied for the team lead in receiving scores and has every potential to take on the Hurricanes in the playoff semi-finals.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 23-year-old has shown wide-out that he’s a legitimate big-play threat. His 75-yard touchdown grab against Georgia in the regular season turned heads, and his performance in the 2026 Sugar Bowl has earned him massive praise. He hauled in a key 40-yard reception that helped set up the game-winning field goal. Moreover, his impact isn’t limited to game days, as he is said to be a natural locker room leader, too.

Now, he is officially out of college eligibility, which locks him into the 2026 NFL Draft. Most see him as a legitimate NFL prospect, with projections placing him as a potential Day 3 pick in Rounds 4 through 7. And while his football journey is nearing the next big step, the people behind Stribling add even more depth to who he is beyond the helmet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is De’Zhaun Stribling’s father, Karlos Stribling?

De’Zhaun Stribling’s calm confidence is magnetic, but it didn’t inculcate in him overnight. It is a trait that was instilled early on by his father, Karlos Stribling. He has been a Marine for 17 years and played a huge role in shaping Stribling’s discipline, mindset, and even his ability to speak comfortably in public and carry himself like a gentleman.

That support goes beyond discipline, too. Such is Stribling’s parents’ love and commitment that the entire family, along with their aunt, moved to Oxford simply to live with him. That made it easier for them to attend his games

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is De’Zhaun Stribling’s mother, Aisha Johnson?

If De’Zhaun Stribling’s discipline comes from his father, his support system is all his mother, Aisha Johnson. She works as an accountant and has been just as influential in his journey. Given she lives in Oxford, Stribling still gets those home-cooked meals that keep him happy and grounded. In an interview with Billy Watkinds, Stringbling had actually confessed to the perks he gets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I come home to some good food every night,” he mentioned, laughing. “That’s always refreshing.”

In another interview, he mentioned that his favorite food is, in fact, the pasta that his mother makes. “She makes pasta, the thick noodles, and she makes the cream sauce and puts shrimp in it. I kind of make it, but she makes it good.”

As far as relatives go, Stribling was born in North Carolina and spent part of his childhood there, and much of his father’s side of the family resides there. Later in life, he moved and landed at Kapolei High School in Hawaii, where he made a name for himself as a three-sport standout.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the recruiting trail, Stribling earned a three-star rating and chose to commit to Washington State, picking the Cougars over offers from schools like Hawaii, San Diego State, and Wake Forest.

What is De’Zhaun Stribling’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Stribling proudly identifies as Native Hawaiian and Black. He was born in Honolulu and grew up in Kapolei, Hawaii. However, his family roots stretch across the country, as his grandfather is from Chicago, and his father’s side is based in North Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Faith also plays a big role in his life. While he hasn’t publicly tied himself to a specific denomination, Stribling has been open about his Christian beliefs. When he talked about transferring to Ole Miss, he summed it up simply, saying, “It’s God. It’s all God’s timing.” He echoed that same message in the tweet announcing his move to the transfer portal.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for continuing to bless me as I pursue my childhood dreams.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside De’Zhaun Stribling’s relationship with his parents

Stribling often talks about his family as his biggest support system. According to him, they are the people who keep him “levelheaded and locked in” no matter how big the moment gets. He gives a lot of credit to his parents for stressing the importance of public speaking and carrying himself professionally.

He believes that these lessons have helped him grow up fast. That foundation has paid off, not just in how he plays, but in how he carries himself.