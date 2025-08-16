Who Are Eliah Drinkwitz’ Kids: All About Addison, Emerson, Ella Paige and Parker Lynn

Let’s be real—Missouri fans know Eliah Drinkwitz as the quirky, visor-rocking coach who turned Mizzou from an SEC afterthought into a legit contender. But behind the sideline swagger, there’s a whole other playbook most folks don’t talk about—his family. The guy who took the Tigers to back-to-back double-digit win seasons and a Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State in 2023 isn’t just calling plays on Saturdays. He’s also a dad to four daughters—Addison, Emerson, Ella Paige, and Parker Lynn. And trust me, that side of Coach Drink is just as intriguing as his football résumé.

Now, before we jump into the family huddle, let’s rewind a bit. Drinkwitz’s career path has been nothing short of a grind. Starting at Alma High School and Springdale with Gus Malzahn, he learned how to light up scoreboards before jumping into the college ranks. Stops at Auburn, Arkansas State, Boise State, NC State, and Appalachian State sharpened his offensive wizardry. Then came Mizzou in 2020. Since then? A 50–25 overall record, SEC Coach of the Year honors in 2023, and bowl wins over bluebloods like Ohio State and Iowa. For a guy who once got roasted for that cringey Brady Cook “daughter” joke, he’s sure writing a different headline now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Emerson Drinkwitz

So, who is Emerson Drinkwitz? She’s the second oldest of the crew, though her exact age and height aren’t floating around on any stat sheets. Unlike her dad, she’s not looking to be on ESPN’s bottom ticker anytime soon. Emerson’s school and college details are kept private, which feels intentional given how public her dad’s life already is. What we do know is that Emerson shares a tight bond with both parents. Lindsey, her mom, often drops small glimpses on social media of family life—softball outings, dad coaching moments, and those rare windows into the Drinkwitz home. No endorsement deals, no wild medical rumors, just a grounded kid navigating life with famous parents. That balance says a lot about how the Drinks are raising their squad.

AD

Ella Paige Drinkwitz

Next up is Ella Paige. Again, you won’t find her in recruiting databases or in some NIL promo ad. Her age and height? Off the grid. School and college info? The family keeps that tucked away. But what’s obvious is how she fits into this tight-knit dynamic. Lindsey has shared snippets of their girls’ lives, showing that Ella Paige is right there in the thick of it. Whether it’s family sporting events or those casual summer nights, she’s part of the heartbeat of the Drinkwitz household.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Addison Drinkwitz

Then comes Addison, widely reported as the eldest sister, though the details are hazy. Like her siblings, Addison’s personal stats—age, height, schools—are under wraps. But she’s clearly important in the lineup. When Eliah cracks that goofy, sometimes awkward dad humor, you get the sense Addison’s been on the receiving end more than once. Her relationship with her parents looks like a blend of respect and humor, with Eliah trying to be “dad first, coach second.” Can’t forget Drinkwitz’s diabolical props to Brady Cook after their dub against Dakota in 2023: “That guy’s a team first young man and he’s got a girlfriend, otherwise I’d be trying to get him hooked up with my (daughter)…once my daughters turn 18.” Eliah might have said it in the heat of the victory, but internet sure did drag his words.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Parker Lynn Drinkwitz

Finally, there’s the youngest, Parker Lynn. She’s the baby of the Drinkwitz family, and though her age isn’t public, nor any public records outside her government name.

At the end of the day, Eliah Drinkwitz isn’t just the SEC’s quirky play-caller with a visor collection. He’s the dad of four girls who stay out of the public eye, protected by parents who’ve seen how unforgiving the spotlight can be. Addison, Emerson, Ella Paige, and Parker Lynn may not have stats or scouting reports, but they’re part of the reason Mizzou’s coach keeps his feet grounded while chasing SEC glory. Because sure, winning bowls is great—but winning at home? That’s the real dynasty.