Who Are Elijah Sarratt’s Parents? Meet Donnie Sarratt and Kim Sarratt

Indiana is preparing to play in its first-ever national championship game on Monday, continuing a historic postseason run. Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt has his eyes firmly on the prize, having built a reputation as one of the most reliable and clutch pass-catchers in college football. His toughness, work ethic, and ability to deliver in big moments have earned widespread praise.

Much of that foundation can be traced back to the influence of his parents, Donnie Sarratt and Kim Sarratt. Behind the receptions, yardage, and late-game heroics is a family that played a central role in shaping both the player and the person Elijah Sarratt has become.

Who are Elijah Sarratt’s Parents?

Elijah Sarratt is the son of Donnie Sarratt and Kim Sarratt, a couple known within their community for their strong family values, work ethic, and commitment to supporting their children’s ambitions. Donnie Sarratt has been widely described as a hands-on and disciplined presence in Elijah’s life.

While he has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, Donnie’s influence is evident in Elijah’s physical style of play and mental toughness. He emphasized accountability, preparation, and resilience from an early age, traits that Elijah consistently references when discussing his football journey. Professionally, Donnie has worked in roles centered around stability and community involvement, prioritizing consistency over visibility.

Growing up as the youngest of Donnie and Kim Sarratt’s three sons, Elijah Sarratt was surrounded by football from a young age. His older brother Jalen was a key player at North Stafford High School, while Josh went on to earn all-state honors and was named The Free Lance-Star’s Player of the Year at Colonial Forge.

“One thing you’ve got to know about the Sarratt family: We do not give anybody props undeservedly. If anything, we might be considered haters,” Donnie Sarratt said. “But Josh was the first person to notice. He came home one day and said, ‘Pops, Elijah is different.’

I gave him a little bit of the side eye, because I thought (Elijah) was going to play basketball, not football.”

It ultimately proved wrong, as Elijah Sarratt did go on to play football and now finds himself on the brink of reaching the very top of the sport. With a Big Ten title already secured, Sarratt is chasing a national championship to cap off a remarkable college career.

Kim Sarratt, Elijah’s mother, has been the emotional backbone of the Sarratt household. Known for her unwavering support and encouragement, she played a crucial role in balancing the demanding schedule that accompanied Elijah’s development as a high-level athlete. From youth football through college recruitment, Kim ensured that academics, discipline, and character remained as important as on-field success.

Where and how did Donnie Sarratt and Kim Sarratt meet?

Donnie Sarratt and Kim Sarratt met well before their son became a collegiate football standout. While they have kept the specifics of their early relationship private, it is understood that they met through shared social and community circles in their hometown.

What is the ethnicity of Elijah Sarratt’s Parents?

No publicly verified information explicitly states the ethnic backgrounds of Donnie Sarratt and Kim Sarratt in interviews, official biographies, or reputable media coverage. Neither Elijah Sarratt nor his parents has publicly discussed ethnicity in detail, and no major outlet has documented it as part of his background.

Inside Elijah Sarratt’s Relationship With His Parents

Elijah Sarratt maintains a close and deeply respectful relationship with both of his parents. Donnie’s influence is evident in Elijah’s physicality and competitive edge, while Kim’s presence is reflected in his emotional maturity and gratitude toward teammates, coaches, and supporters.

He has repeatedly credited his parents for keeping him grounded through transfers, coaching changes, and the pressures of college football. Their guidance helped him navigate setbacks, remain patient during the development process, and seize opportunities when they arose.

Elijah Sarratt’s success is inseparable from the steady support system built by Donnie and Kim Sarratt. Their relationship as parents, partners, and mentors created an environment where discipline and compassion coexist. Today, that bond remains strong, with Elijah continuing to lean on his parents as he progresses in his football career.