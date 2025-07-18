Who Are Eric Singleton Jr.’s Parents? All About His Mother Tecara Carroll and Father Eric Singleton Sr.

Auburn just scored big. The Tigers landed Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr., one of the most electric wideouts in the portal. Ranked No. 3 by both ESPN and 247Sports, Singleton brings speed, toughness, and game-breaking ability. He racked up 1,468 receiving yards and 10 total TDs in two seasons, turning short throws into highlight plays. Moreover, with elite burst and reliable hands, he’s the kind of weapon Hugh Freeze craved. Add in his grit as a blocker, and Auburn didn’t just get faster; they got meaner. But without a strong support system, Singleton Jr.’s development might not have been possible.

Who are Eric Singleton Jr.’s parents?

Eric Singleton Jr., born on August 28, is the son of Tecara Carroll and Eric Singleton Sr. He grew up alongside his siblings, Emani and Evye, in a tight-knit, football-rooted family. His athletic bloodline runs deep—he’s the cousin of former Auburn star and CFL champion Darvin Adams. Now majoring in Business Administration at Auburn University, Singleton Jr. is balancing life as both a student and a rising SEC playmaker.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But much of his discipline and drive stems from his mother, Tecara Carroll. She stood tall during the frenzy of transfer portal offers, keeping her son grounded. “Eric, he was ‘No’ from the beginning. He was not going anywhere. He was like, ‘He’s happy where he is.’ And I was like, ‘Well, if you’re happy, then there’s no need to even entertain,'” she told the AJC. So, her quiet strength and unwavering support have been just as instrumental as his raw talent.

AD

Who is Eric Singleton Jr.’s father, Eric Singleton Sr.?

Eric Singleton Jr. keeps much of his personal life under wraps, but one name quietly echoes behind his rise—Eric Singleton Sr. While public details about his father are limited, the Auburn roster confirms the connection. And on X, a user by the same name, based in Atlanta, claims that title with pride.

Though his posts are mostly private, the digital trail hints at a steady presence. However, his quiet encouragement and online support suggest that Sr. has been an influential figure in Singleton Jr.’s journey—even if it’s behind the scenes. So, the spotlight may shine on the son, but the father’s impact lingers in the background.

Who is Eric Singleton Jr.’s mother, Tecara Carroll?

Tecara Carroll, the mother of Eric Singleton Jr., played a steadying role during the chaotic transfer portal frenzy. As SEC programs tried to lure her son away from Georgia Tech, she stood firm. “They were just saying they were interested in Eric… They were interested in wanting to speak with him about transferring, and I guess kind of see how we feel about it,” she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. So, her response wasn’t just measured—it was protective. Tecara made sure her son’s decisions came from within, not from outside pressure. That kind of support laid the groundwork for Eric Jr. to navigate his journey with clarity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But off the field, Tecara is a powerhouse in her own right. On X, she describes herself as a “Proud mother of 3!! Senior Electrical Drafter/Designer… Self Taught Baker/Decorator…You name it, I can DO IT!” Her energy and ambition are contagious, and it’s clear Eric Jr. inherited that drive. So, whether guiding him through pivotal moments or cheering from the stands, Tecara has been a consistent and inspiring presence in his life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are the nationality and ethnicity of Eric Singleton Jr.’s parents?

Despite the spotlight on Eric Singleton Jr.’s rise, details about his parents—Eric Singleton Sr. and Tecara Carroll—remain out of the public eye. Basically, there’s no confirmed information online about their nationality or ethnic background. What’s clear, though, is that they’ve played quiet yet pivotal roles in his journey.

Singleton Jr., a standout from Robert S. Alexander High School in Douglasville, Georgia, made noise on the field long before college. With 101 catches, 1,567 yards, and 16 TDs in high school, he earned 3-star status. And initially, he committed to Western Kentucky. But a flip to Georgia Tech followed, and in December 2024, he entered the transfer portal. Then by December 23, he found his next home: Auburn.