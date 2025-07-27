Who are Frank Reich’s Parents? All about Frank Reich Sr. & Pat Reich

Not every football coach grows up with the game wired into their DNA, but Frank Reich absolutely did. Before becoming the head coach at Stanford Cardinal, before the comeback stories and clipboard moments, he was just a kid in Pennsylvania being shaped by two people who lived and breathed sports. With a high school football coach for a father and a physical education teacher for a mom, the Reich household didn’t just talk about competition; they modeled it, day in and day out.

That foundation carried Reich to the University of Maryland, where he played quarterback from 1981 to 1984. He’s best known for leading the Terrapins to an iconic 42-40 comeback win over Miami in 1984, erasing a 31-0 halftime deficit, still one of the greatest comebacks in college football history. Now, with coaching stops in the NFL behind him, Reich brings his steady leadership to Stanford, hoping to rebuild the Cardinal with the same values his parents instilled in him all those years ago.

Who are Frank Reich’s parents?

Born December 4, 1961, Frank Reich grew up in a Pittsburgh suburb before the family moved to Lebanon, Pennsylvania. His father, Frank Reich Sr., was a standout at Penn State in the early 1950s, playing center and linebacker, then got drafted by the Eagles in 1956, though he never played in the NFL. He later became a dedicated industrial arts teacher and high school football coach in Lebanon until retiring in the ’90s.

Frank’s mother, Patricia “Pat” Reich, taught physical education and coached multiple sports at the middle school level. Together, they raised two sons, Frank Michael Reich and his younger brother Joe, who later became a longtime college football coach and athletic director.

Where did Frank Reich Sr. & Pat Reich meet?

The Reich family has roots in Pennsylvania, and it’s likely Frank Sr. and Pat met locally during their college or early teaching years. While specific details about their meeting aren’t widely documented, they shared a passion for education and athletics, Frank Sr. working in industrial arts and football, and Pat coaching middle school sports, creating a shared foundation that shaped their family culture.

What ethnicity are Frank Reich’s parents?

Frank Reich hails from a German-American background. His paternal surname, Reich, is of German origin, and his father is documented as German American. While the exact ancestral mix on Pat’s side isn’t public, the Reich upbringing reflects a strong cultural heritage from Pennsylvania and German-American roots.

Inside Frank Reich’s Relationship with His Parents

Growing up under the guidance of two educators and coaches, it was obvious that Frank would develop his leadership early. Frank Sr.’s coaching style rubbed off early, with Frank Jr. stepping into leadership roles as team captain from a young age. Frank has often credited his father’s influence in shaping his resilience. Remember the legendary 1993 comeback? That all came from a deep well of preparation and trust in qualities he learned at home.

There is no information about his bond with his mother, but it can be said that his mother’s sporting roots, especially in the coaching world, must’ve helped him to shape his own career. He’s often mentioned in some interviews, and he’s been nothing but a source of encouragement for anyone around her.

Though Frank Sr. passed in 2015, his legacy lives on in the values Frank carries as a coach: integrity, faith, and resilience. Pat remains a proud supporter, often mentioned by Frank in speeches or casual interviews with warmth and appreciation for all she taught him. Just like most parents, Frank Reich’s parents have also played a big role in shaping his football career. And for fans of Frank’s epic coaching journey, that’s a legacy worth celebrating.