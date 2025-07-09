Who Are FSU RB Roydell Williams’s Parents? All About Roy and Monique Williams

Hueytown, Alabama, native Roydell Williams is now rocking garnet and gold, but he made his name in crimson first. The redshirt senior RB transferred to Florida State following four seasons with Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Where he appeared in 45 games and racked up 1,165 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He brought physicality and reliability to the backfield, averaging 5.0 yards per carry during his time in Tuscaloosa. His most notable moment came in the SEC Championship Game, where he carried the ball 16 times for 64 hard-earned yards and punched in a TD to help Bama secure the title.

In 2024, Roydell Williams suited up for the Seminoles, starting the first three games and battling through injury to appear in the regular season finale against UF. Despite limited touches—26 carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns, along with five catches for 46 yards—his impact and experience were immediately felt in the locker room. Coming out of Hueytown High School, Williams was a consensus four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 1 player in Alabama and the No. 10 RB in the 2020 class by ESPN. He also cracked the ESPN300 at No. 69. His talent was never in question, but it’s the foundation behind the scenes that has shaped his steady rise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are Roydell Williams’s parents?

Behind every strong back is a support system that never misses a beat—and for Roydell Williams, that support starts with his parents, Roy and Monique Williams. Not a slight difference from his real parents, although not much is known about Williams’ real parents. From early morning drop-offs to post-game pep talks, the Williams household emphasized discipline and unity from the start. “We have a family who really cares and supports one another and that helps a lot,” Monique said. “Our family is oriented around each other.”

AD

It was Roy, his father, who signed him up for youth football at the age of seven in Hueytown. That decision changed the course of Roydell’s life. Once he stepped on that field, he never looked back.

Where did Roy and Monique Williams meet?

While there’s no confirmed public record of how Roy and Monique met, it’s likely that their story began in Hueytown, Alabama, just like their son’s football legacy.

What ethnicity are Williams’s parents?

Though the Williams family has not publicly shared their ethnic background, Roydell was born and raised in Hueytown, Alabama, and identifies as American. It’s reasonable to believe that Roy and Monique share that same heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Inside Roydell Williams’s relationship with his parents

Roydell doesn’t hide where his fire comes from—it’s family. “My parents inspire me,” he said. “Seeing them go to work every day and sacrifice for me pushes me to go to the field house and go to the gym to work for myself and handle my business.” Those sacrifices haven’t gone unnoticed, and they’ve clearly instilled in him a deep sense of purpose. Watching Roy and Monique clock in every day, grinding to give their kids a better life, planted the seed for his tireless work ethic.

Family is more than a support system for Roydell—it’s fuel. His respect for what his parents have done is evident in the way he carries himself.