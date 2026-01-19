Who Are Holden Staes’s Parents? Meet Michelle Staes and Steven Staes

For Holden Staes, the decision to transfer from Tennessee to Indiana is one he is likely to look back on with gratitude. With a Big Ten title already secured, Staes now finds himself on the doorstep of a national championship opportunity against the Miami Hurricanes.

Beyond on-field success, it’s also important to understand where Staes draws his inspiration. At the heart of that foundation are his parents, Michelle Staes and Steven Staes, who have consistently played an influential role in shaping both his athletic development and personal growth.

Who are Holden Staes’s Parents?

Holden Staes is the son of Michelle Staes and Steven Staes, a couple who maintain a relatively private life while remaining deeply involved in their children’s upbringing. Michelle and Steven Staes are parents to multiple children, including Holden. He has two siblings named Ethan and Grace.

Both Michelle and Steven Staes have professional careers outside the public spotlight. They are not media personalities or figures tied to collegiate athletics administration, but rather parents who have supported their children through consistency and structure. Whether through school involvement, youth sports, or local initiatives, Michelle and Steven have focused on giving back in practical ways, reinforcing values of accountability and service within their household.

Where and how did Michelle Staes and Steven Staes meet?

Details surrounding how Michelle Staes and Steven Staes met have largely been kept private. Unlike many public-facing athletic families, the Staes’ parents have chosen not to extensively share personal milestones through the media or interviews.

What is known is that their long-standing partnership has provided a stable environment that allowed Holden to pursue competitive football while maintaining focus off the field.

What Ethnicity are Holden Staes’s Parents?

Michelle Staes and Steven Staes are of American ethnicity. The family has not publicly discussed specific ancestral or cultural backgrounds, and they have not framed Holden’s athletic journey around ethnicity.

Inside Holden Staes’s Relationship with his Parents

Holden Staes has consistently benefited from a close and supportive relationship with both of his parents. Their influence is most evident in his disciplined approach to football, academics, and decision-making. This season, he has had two catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns and has been a key reason why the Hoosiers have been solid.

Michelle and Steven Staes have been present throughout key stages of his development, from early football exposure to major collegiate decisions, including his time at Indiana and his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Rather than directing his path, they have acted as guides, allowing Holden to take ownership of his career while offering stability during transitions.

Their influence extends well beyond football, shaping his work ethic, maturity, and ability to handle pressure in a high-visibility sport. Now, their son is on the brink of completing a perfect 16-0 season against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium, with one title already secured.