Who are Hugh Freeze’s Kids: All About Ragan, Jordan and Madison Freeze

Hugh Freeze, Auburn’s head coach and a legendary golfer, is no stranger to high stakes. Since arriving on the Plains, everything has been building toward Year Three, the make-or-break season for any coach trying to rebuild a contender. Now, Freeze has inherited a talented roster, including a loaded receiver room, a starting QB from Oklahoma, and an offensive line bolstered by major transfer portal upgrades. Although with the SEC stacked and rivals like Alabama always lurking, the time for Auburn to be relevant again is now, and the window is closing fast. But Freeze’s vision is clear: turn potential into wins, or risk moving on. As the coach gears up for year 3, a personal question arises: will his children follow in their father’s footsteps?

Hugh Freeze’s 3 kids

Hugh Freeze is as devoted to family as he is to the game. He and his wife, Jill, have been married for over 30 years and share 3 daughters: Ragan, Jordan, and Madison. As of 2024, Ragan and Jordan are married with kids, making Hugh and Jill proud grandparents. Well, Ragan is married to Hudson Blair Reynolds, and Jordan to Danni Jane McManus. So, the Freeze family is tight-knit, built on shared values and unwavering support. Hugh often calls his daughters his “rock stars,” praising their strength and independence. And Jill describes their parenting as a true team effort: “I do the day-to-day, but he comes in with the heavy lifting.” Together, their faith and commitment to family form the solid foundation behind Hugh’s coaching success.

Ragan Freeze

Ragan Freeze Reynolds, daughter of Hugh Freeze, is carving her own path while staying close to the family legacy. She serves as an Executive Assistant for Auburn Football, playing a key role behind the scenes. And married to Ryan Reynolds, Ragan is also a proud mom to daughter Hudson Blair Reynolds. Interestingly, the name “Hudson” honors her father, while “Blair” tips the hat to Auburn, meaning “dweller on the plain.” So, family, football, and tradition; she blends them all seamlessly.

In October 2024, Ragan shared adorable glimpses of Hudson at Auburn’s practice facility. And one video showed Hudson sprinting across the turf, earning the caption: “My war eagle girly.” On top of that, another clip highlighted Hudson with headphones and a custom milk bottle, already soaking in the Auburn football culture. So, through her posts, Ragan shows pride in her family’s legacy and her daughter’s budding future.

Madison Freeze

Madison Freeze, the youngest spark in the Freeze family, shines both on and off the field. Known for her fiery personality, her dad affectionately calls her full of “the fire.” Honestly, she’s not afraid to crack a joke either, once quipping about CFB analyst Paul Finebaum, “We love Paul but tell him to go kick rocks.” Now always vibrant, Madison gives fans a peek into her life, like in June 2025 when she shared fun snapshots from a bachelorette party for her high school friend Rachel Mock, radiating excitement and gratitude for the upcoming wedding. However, family is everything to Madison.

Her bond with her dad, Hugh, is heartwarming. On her birthday, he posted, “Madison. You have made me smile and laugh through the years more than anyone I know. You are beautiful inside and out and will always be my Sunshine!! Happy Birthday baby girl!!” Though she keeps a mostly private life, Madison’s posts and her father’s loving words paint the picture of a young woman deeply rooted in family and her close-knit community.

Jordan Freeze

Jordan Freeze McManus, Hugh Freeze’s 2nd daughter, is a force in both family and professional life. As a proud Auburn alum, she now calls the Plains home with her husband, Mark McManus. Since 2021, she’s been making waves as an Athletic Relationship Liaison for The Other Collective, helping student-athletes navigate the tricky world of NIL deals. So, her career blends passion, expertise, and a love for sports. A perfect mix for someone raised in the heart of Auburn athletics.

Jordan’s bond with her family is just as strong. In October 2024, she shared a playful IG moment from an Auburn basketball game, joking about tricking her dad: “@coachhughfreeze on the phone: ‘yeah you really look like you’re on the way’ Pictures first 😂.” Alongside her sister Madison and husband Mark, the snap showcased her fun-loving side. Now, with her roots, connections, and professional drive, Jordan stands out as a key figure both in Auburn sports circles and beyond.