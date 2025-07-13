Who are Jack Griese’s Parents? All About his Mother Jennifer and Father Scott Griese

With Xavier Brown sidelined, Virginia is searching for a new RB2, and former walk-on Jack Griese is making the most of his shot. Despite missing spring ball due to offseason surgeries, Griese has come back strong. “He’s running violent and hard,” head coach Tony Elliott told 247Sports. “He’s got good command of what we’re doing… really pushing toward finding a role in our offense.” The Cavaliers don’t have a deep backfield, so Griese stepping up is crucial, and he’s handling the extra workload like a veteran.

Though his 2023 game reps were limited, 11 carries for 34 yards and a TD over 10 games, Griese has consistently turned heads in practice. His breakout came in the 2023 spring game, rushing for 90 yards and 2 scores. At 6’0″, 217 pounds, he’s a bruiser who surprises defenders with sneaky speed and agility. “He’s shiftier than you think,” added Elliott. “He can handle all run schemes, catch out of the backfield, and hold up in short-yardage situations. He brings real versatility for a guy his size.” With that kind of potential, it’s only natural to wonder if Jack Griese comes from a football background.

Who are Jack Griese’s parents?

Jack Griese may carry a legendary football name, but his journey started far from the gridiron. Yes, his parents, Scott and Jennifer Griese, both UVA alums, had one rule growing up: no football until high school l. So Jack spent his early years swinging a bat, not running the ball. It wasn’t until his junior year at Chantilly High School that he traded baseball for football. But just one season later, he earned second-team all-state honors as an all-purpose back and chose to walk on at Virginia. Now, in just his third year playing the sport, Jack is drawing attention for his grit and toughness.

His father, Scott, once suited up as a DB for the Cavaliers. But the football lineage doesn’t stop there. Jack’s grandfather is Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Griese, the legendary Dolphins QB under Don Shula, and his uncle, Brian Griese, is currently the QBs coach for the San Francisco 49ers. Still, Jack says there was never pressure to follow in their footsteps. “They wanted me to do what I wanted to do and be happy,” he told Jerry Ratcliffe. Now, he’s doing just that, carving his own path in a family filled with football greatness.

Who is Jack Griese’s father, Scott Griese?

Scott Griese, a former UVA defensive back, knows exactly what it takes to suit up in Scott Stadium. Now retired, he’s traded in pads and playbooks for full-time support duties. Though Scott never pushed Jack into football, his influence is clear in the toughness and discipline his son brings to the field. And that old-school edge? It just might be a little inherited.

Jack is now turning heads in training camp, shaking off a shoulder injury that sidelined him for months. But he’s impressed coaches with a bruising 34-yard TD run in a scrimmage and his relentless work ethic since returning. “He’s grinding it out,” said OC Des Kitchings. “He’s earned our trust.” Jack’s combining his growing football IQ with deceptive speed and a willingness to embrace the “dirty runs.” So, from learning on the sidelines to fighting for snaps, he’s channeling that Griese grit, and making a name for himself, one rep at a time.

Who is Jack Griese’s mother, Jennifer?

Jennifer, a proud University of Virginia alum, plays an essential role in Jack Griese’s football journey; both as a supportive mother and part of a tight-knit football family. Alongside her husband, she’s followed Jack’s rise from a late-starting high school player to a name worth watching in UVA’s backfield. While she doesn’t wear a headset or coach from the sidelines, her dedication runs deep.

With Scott now retired, the couple’s fall weekends are fully devoted to UVA football. Their support is constant, no matter where the Cavaliers play. For Jennifer, it’s not just about watching games, it’s about watching her son grow, overcome injuries, and chase his goals with heart and determination.

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Jack Griese’s parents?

Though Scott and Jennifer Griese haven’t shared specifics about their nationality or ethnicity, one thing’s clear — they’re proudly American and deeply tied to UVA. While their bond with the university runs deep, their presence in Jack’s football journey reflects a legacy built on pride, passion, and unwavering family support.