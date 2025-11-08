Who Are Jacob Rodriguez’s Parents? All about Joe and Ann Rodriguez

In a thrilling upset win against Iowa State, junior LB Jacob Rodriguez had 13 tackles, 2.5 for loss, and two sacks for Texas Tech. The roar of the Red Raiders’ stadium gave way to one of the most dominant performances of his career. It was the type of show you only dream of. His parents, Joe and Ann, had quietly supported it for years. Their son’s path has always been linked to the constant presence of his home, from youth wrestling mats in Minnesota to college football under big lights.

And the growth isn’t just showing up on the field. Off the field, Jacob has built an impressive NIL profile as Texas Tech’s key leaders. As Jacob reflects on his success, he often says, “I’m so lucky to be here… very grateful, very humbled.” That emotion shows the values instilled by his parents. Let’s dive in and explore more about his parents.

Who are Jacob Rodriguez’s parents?

Long before he became one of Texas Tech’s most prominent linebackers, Jacob Rodriguez was just the youngest kid in a large family of seven. His parents, Joe and Ann Rodriguez, both Minnesota State University alums, built their lives on hard work and quiet discipline. Joe worked as a blackjack dealer in Mississippi after serving in the U.S. Army from the ages of 18 to 21.

Ann carried the warmth that kept their Minnesota house buzzing with energy. Before welcoming Jacob, the youngest, they had five children: Katie, Nicole, and the twins Jeremiah and Joshua. “All my kids are great,” Joe said. “Don’t get me wrong. They’re pretty phenomenal in their own right, but Jacob is cut from a little bit different cloth.” AnJoe’s instincts were right about young Jacob.

What ethnicity are Jacob Rodriguez’s parents?

Jacob’s parents, Joe and Ann, are American nationals, but their ethnicity is not known publicly. Jacob was born in Hastings, Minnesota. Joe’s time with the United States Army and then as a blackjack dealer taught him resilience, while Ann’s steady support developed Jacob’s confidence.

Jacob took those teachings with him when the family relocated to Wichita Falls, Texas, from Minnesota. He embraced Texas football with the same fire he once showed on the wrestling mat with his older twin brothers.

Who are Jacob Rodriguez’s siblings?

As the youngest of five children, Jacob was constantly pursuing someone, mostly Jeremiah or Joshua, his twin brothers. Jacob soon followed in the footsteps of the older brothers who were Minnesota’s youth wrestling champions. He took home his first title at the age of five. “They started, and I always wanted to be just like ’em, so I went out and started,” Jacob said. “Really enjoyed wrestling. It helped us control our emotions around the house. We knew we could just take it to the mat later on, and so we didn’t really have to fight as much after that because we always knew that we were going to be so tired after practice.”

His sisters, Nicole and Katie, contributed their own steady influence, providing clarity and support to counterbalance the competitive chaos. Jacob developed a sense of rivalry balanced by loyalty throughout those formative years of wrestling matches, sibling disputes, and family relocations from Minnesota to Biloxi and finally Wichita Falls.

Inside Jacob Rodriguez’s relationship with his parents

Jacob’s parents’ trust and faith never wavered in him even when he transferred from Virginia to Texas Tech and switched from quarterback to linebacker. He had always learned from Joe and Ann that change is the ultimate progress. They reminded him that the game does not define a person, even when he was sidelined by injury. “I think the greatest thing moving forward was as bad as it was, I was able to take a snapshot to step back and really look at the team and my life and my role and realize how grateful I am for the opportunity and how lucky I am to be in this position,” he said.

Even now, Jacob’s parents’ influence can still be felt every time he takes the field. Their unwavering faith continues to be the invisible force that propels him from a small-town child to a Big 12 leader.