Who are Jaden Morris’s Parents? All about his Father Jeff Morris and Mother Angie Morris

Jaden Morris walked on at Texas Tech in 2022 after throwing for over 1,800 yards his senior year at Arlington Lamar. Since then, he’s been the ultimate team player. He saw his first game action last season on special teams, quietly grinding behind the scenes. Morris has bounced between QB and RB during his time in Lubbock, showing off his versatility. This past spring, he even returned to QB to help cover depth issues after multiple transfers and injuries left the position thin. So, wherever the Red Raiders need him, Morris steps up — no questions asked.

Well, Jaden Morris, a sophomore at Texas Tech, is a versatile athlete whose journey has already taken a few unique turns. Originally recruited as a quarterback, Morris made the switch to running back early in his college career, showcasing his adaptability and team-first mindset. The 5’11”, 205-pound playmaker hails from Arlington, Texas, where he threw for 1,819 yards and 11 TDs—production that earned him honorable mention in the competitive District 8-6A.

Since arriving in Lubbock, Morris has mostly contributed on the scout team, with appearances in two games last season on special teams. He’s yet to record any stats, but his steady progress speaks to the strong foundation and support system that’s been with him long before CFB.

Who are Jaden Morris’ parents?

Football runs deep in Jaden Morris’ blood. His father, Jeff Morris, played at Southwestern Oklahoma State and now coaches the offensive line at Lamar High School, the same place where Jaden made a name for himself. On the flip side, his mother, Angie Morris, balances life as a dedicated mom and a registered dental hygienist.

However, Jaden isn’t walking this journey alone. He has an older sister, Brittany, and a younger brother, Camden Fry. Off the gridiron, he’s focused on his future, majoring in sport management at Texas Tech and dreaming of one day coaching at the NCAA Division I level.

Who is Jaden Morris’ father, Jeff Morris?

Jeff Morris is a seasoned football mind with decades of experience on the sidelines. A former player at Southwestern Oklahoma State, Morris built his coaching legacy in Vols, most notably as the HC at Milan High School from 1996 to 2017. Over 22 remarkable years, he led the program to a stellar 222–69 record and six appearances in state championship games. However, his success didn’t go unnoticed. He earned honors like the Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year. And he was rightfully inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 2020.

Today, Jeff Morris brings his decades of coaching experience to Arlington Lamar High School in Texas, serving as the OL coach—at the very place his son, Jaden, once made his mark. Well, known for his no-nonsense coaching style, Jeff instills a foundation built on hard work, discipline, and precision. Those core values have clearly shaped Jaden, who’s embraced every challenge at Texas Tech.

Who is Angie Morris, the mother of Jaden Morris?

Angie Morris is a registered dental hygienist in Arlington, Texas, admired for how effortlessly she balances a demanding profession with being the heart of her family. Working alongside Dr. Franklyn Alexander, her days are full, but that never stops her from showing up for her son, Jaden Morris. Whether it’s cheering from the stands or sharing proud moments online, Angie remains a steady, supportive force in Jaden’s football journey and the Morris family’s everyday life.

Simply put, Angie Morris is the steady heartbeat of the Morris family. She proudly shares Jaden’s game highlights and milestones on social media, showing her constant support—even from a distance. While football runs deep in their home, it’s Angie who brings balance, quietly shaping Jaden’s journey with strength and grace.

What is the ethnic and national background of Jaden Morris’s parents?

While Jeff and Angie Morris are widely recognized for their impact both at home and in their professional lives, they’ve chosen to keep their nationality and ethnic background private. Still, their influence on Jaden Morris speaks volumes. So, with deep roots in the game and a clear vision ahead, Morris is a name to keep an eye on.