Who are Jake Dickert’s Parents? All about Jeffrey Dickert & Becky Dickert

You don’t just stumble into a head coaching gig at a Power Five program like Wake Forest. And Jake Dickert’s path to the ACC wasn’t built on flash; it was built on grit and quiet consistency that traces straight back to his roots in small-town Wisconsin. Before he was introduced to the coaching world, Dickert was learning life’s fundamentals from two steady figures: his parents, Jeffrey and Becky Dickert. Jake took those lessons from home and created his path through college football.

A former defensive coordinator and later head coach at Washington State, he earned national respect for turning around the Cougars’ program and instilling toughness on both sides of the ball. And now, he carries 17 years of experience when it comes to coaching, with an overall record of 23-20 at Washington State. As Jake Dickert prepares to lead Wake Forest football into a brand-new era, it’s not just his coaching resume that stands out; it’s the influence of the people who raised him. Because everything he’s been able to learn and add to his knowledge book happened back in Wisconsin. And yes, you can thank Jeff and Becky for that.

Who are Jake Dickert’s parents?

Jake Dickert was born on August 23, 1983, in the small town of Oconto, Wisconsin, to Jeffrey and Becky Dickert. His dad, Jeff, spent years as the superintendent of the Oconto School District before the family eventually moved to Kohler, where he took on the same role. As for his mom, Becky, there isn’t a ton out there about her career, but from everything we can say, she must’ve been a rock-solid presence in the community and the kind of behind-the-scenes supporter every family needs.

Where did Jeffrey & Becky Dickert meet?

While there aren’t many details about how Jeff and Becky met, it’s clear their shared lives began in Wisconsin education circles, likely crossing paths through local community and school involvement. Their mutual dedication to learning and youth development seems to have been the foundation of their partnership and family life.

What ethnicity are Jake Dickert’s parents?

Jake’s family background hails from Wisconsin and is most likely of Northern European descent, typical of many families in the region. Although explicit ethnic ancestry isn’t publicized, their roots tie closely to the classic Midwestern American community ethos.

Inside Jake Dickert’s Relationship with His Parents

Jake’s talked plenty about how his dad’s role as a school superintendent shaped how he sees leadership. Just like that, his dad has always been vocal about his son’s achievements, and it shows how much support he must have had in shaping his career. Sure, wins matter, but so do mentorship, development, and making sure his players walk away better men than they came in. As for his mom, there aren’t a lot of details. She’s not one to seek the spotlight.

Today, Jake Dickert credits much of his coaching philosophy to the values laid down by his parents. Whether it’s leading defensive units to top national rankings or guiding student-athletes toward real-world success, the influence of Jeff and Becky Dickert remains front and center. Their legacy isn’t just passing genes, it’s passing character, and for fans of Coach Dickert, that’s the foundation that makes his rise all the more meaningful. It would be interesting to see how his first season goes as Wake Forest’s HC.