Who are Jaziun Patterson’s Parents? All about his Mother Acey Patterson and Father Eddie Hill

Iowa’s backfield is seeing a rising star in Jaziun Patterson, a player driven by grit and determination. After a shaky 2023 season, missing out on 3 games because of injury, last season was just a mere example of his strong foundation. Patterson rushed for 312 yards on 63 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry), culminating in a career-high 18 carries during a decisive 31-14 victory over Minnesota. His relentless effort earned him the team’s Offensive Hustle Award. Crazy, right? But behind every explosive player, there are their parents’ quiet sacrifices and constant encouragement that fueled every yard, every stiff arm, and every touchdown.

So, let’s learn about the strong foundation behind Patterson’s success…

Who are Jaziun Patterson’s parents?

Well, Jaziun Patterson’s close relationship with his parents, Eddie Hill and Acey Patterson, has profoundly shaped his life, both on and off the field. Born December 10, 2003, in Boca Raton, Florida, he grew up in a loving, supportive, and disciplined home. His parents were unwavering in their encouragement, attending every game, celebrating successes, and helping him through challenges. Now a University of Iowa sport and recreation management major, Patterson cherishes this strong foundation.

Family remains central to his life. In an interview with The Daily Iowan, he described this bond: “My grandma, she cooks soul food, so it’s like cornbread and collard greens. Turkey and ham—we need both of them. Stuffing and macaroni and cheese. That’s probably it.” This tradition, steeped in family and culture, is more than just a meal; it’s a constant reminder of his roots and the unwavering support system behind him.

Now, Jaziun Patterson chose Iowa not just for football, but for the family-like atmosphere that mirrored his upbringing. In 2021, he passed on numerous Power Five offers, not from a lack of options, but because Iowa felt like home. He found genuine connections there, a strong sense of community reflecting his own close-knit family.

“They make me feel like family,” Patterson said. “I feel like their intentions are genuine, and I get to play early. I’d rather go where I get to play early, rather than going to Florida or Alabama where the running back room is crowded.” His words impacted far more than just recruiting; they showed a change in Iowa’s culture. Now, let’s learn about his childhood here and who shaped his future.

Who is Jaziun Patterson’s father, Eddie Hill?

Though Eddie Hill’s profession remains private, his dedication to his family, especially Jaziun Patterson, is evident. He’s been a constant source of support throughout Patterson’s life, offering unwavering encouragement through every trial and achievement. Whether directly involved or working behind the scenes, Hill ensured his son had the stability and support to pursue his dreams.

Best part? For Jaziun Patterson, his father is his ultimate hero. Why? “My dad. He’s just hard-working. He’s strong. He raised 16 of us. I have 15 siblings. He managed to go to work. You know, there was a lot of stuff that happened in my past, and he was able to get us out of those situations.” This resilience profoundly impacted Patterson. For him, Eddie Hill isn’t just a father; he embodies strength and selflessness. With his father, even his mother remains his cornerstone.

Who is Jaziun Patterson’s mother, Acey Patterson?

Now, Acey Patterson’s profession still remains under wraps, yet her unwavering support of Jaziun is evident. She guided him throughout his life, shaping the values that define him today. Her influence instilled the discipline and commitment he shows on and off the field. His loyalty, patience, and quiet strength reflect her influence.

And that upbringing reflects clearly on him today. As Jaziun’s actions speak louder than words, his unwavering loyalty resonates throughout the Iowa football program. Despite being third on the depth chart for most of his college career, this junior running back from Deerfield, Florida, never considered transferring. He patiently perseveres, respecting the process. “You don’t leave hard things,” Patterson stated. That resilience is shaping him to be the person he is now.

So, on that note, let’s dive deeper into his family’s roots.

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Jaziun Patterson’s parents?

There’s no doubt that Jaziun Patterson’s success as an athlete stems from a strong foundation of unwavering support from his parents, Eddie Hill and Acey Patterson. While their nationality and ethnicity remain private, their dedication towards him is undeniable. Eddie serves as a role model and steadfast presence, while Acey provides unwavering support, keeping Jaziun focused and driven. Their values—resilience, hard work, and humility—are evident in Jaziun’s loyalty and patience, he now carries into every down he plays as a Hawkeye.

And all of it is already showing in Jaziun Patterson’s game too. In 2023, he gained 86 yards against Iowa State, including a 59-yard touchdown run on a 3rd-and-1. He finished the season with 312 rushing yards and even improved his physique, weighing in at a solid 210 pounds, having gained 25 pounds since his move to Iowa City. “At first, it was hard,” Patterson said. “I didn’t really know the tweaks and gimmicks, but as I got older I learned. I matured. I was able to know how cook more at home and more home-cooked food, and take more protein and hydrate more.”

Now, with that resilience and grit, let’s wait and see how this season turns out for him.