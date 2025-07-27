Who Are Jeff Brohm’s Parents? All About Oscar Brohm and Donna Brohm

If you follow college football often, you must’ve heard the name Brohm. And not just because Jeff Brohm was back at Louisville in 2023, leading the Cardinals as head coach; it’s because the Brohm family is Louisville football. But long before Jeff ever drew up plays or stood on the sidelines in Cardinal red, his story began in a modest home with two people who laid the foundation for everything he’s become: Oscar and Donna Brohm.

Jeff didn’t just grow up around football; he was practically raised on it. His dad, Oscar, was a standout quarterback at Flaget High School and later for Louisville in the late 1960s. Jeff decided to follow in his father’s footsteps, playing quarterback for the Cards from 1989 to 1993, racking up over 5,400 passing yards and 38 touchdowns along the way. These numbers might be enough to tell how decent he was while playing, but it’s about the values he received from his parents, which helped him achieve success in his college football career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are Jeff Brohm’s parents?

Jeff was born in Louisville, Kentucky, to Oscar and Donna Brohm. Oscar was a standout quarterback at Flaget High School and later played for the University of Louisville in the late ’60s. His mom, Donna, was an impressive athlete back in her day too. They raised four kids: Jeff, his brothers Brian and Greg, and their sister Kim, all of whom played football at Louisville, which really built a strong family legacy in Cardinal football.

AD

Even now, Oscar and Donna are super involved in the community. You’ll often see them at games and local events. Although they’ve retired from their public careers, they still make a big impact through their philanthropy and support for youth football and school programs.

Where did Oscar & Donna meet?

We don’t know the exact details of how Oscar and Donna met, but it probably happened back in the 1960s through Louisville’s close-knit athletic and educational circles. They both went to Flaget High School and were part of the University of Louisville community, so it’s likely that school hallways, games, and mutual friends brought them together.

Their relationship, built on a shared love for sports and community, paved the way for one of Kentucky’s most celebrated football families.

What is the ethnicity of Jeff Brohm’s parents?

The Brohm family is rooted in Louisville and embodies a mix of Midwestern and Southern American heritage. Although they don’t often share specific family backgrounds, their identity is all about Kentucky’s football scene and community pride. They’re known for their strong work ethic, close-knit ties with others, and a solid tradition of athletics.

Inside Jeff Brohm’s relationship with his parents

Jeff isn’t shy about giving credit where it’s due, especially when it comes to his dad. He often says that Oscar’s time as a high school and college quarterback really shaped his views on leadership and the game itself. And then there’s his mom, Donna, who quietly holds everything together. She’s been there for every game, every job change, and all the ups and downs in Jeff’s journey. While she never wants the spotlight, she’s truly the heart of the Brohm family. Jeff always speaks with a lot of love and appreciation for her constant support.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now that he’s fully settled in as Louisville’s head coach, you can really see the impact his parents have had on him. He had a decent first year in 2023, taking the team all the way to the ACC Championship Game (even if they ended up losing 6–16). 2024 was pretty good too, with nine wins and four losses. The big question now is:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad