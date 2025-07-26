Who Are Jeff Lebby’s Parents? All About Kathy and Mike Lebby

Before Jeff Lebby became one of the brightest offensive minds in college football, dialing up 500-yard games and leading programs like UCF, Ole Miss, and now Mississippi State, he was just a coach’s kid in Texas. And if you ask him, that identity hasn’t changed. Behind the offensive genius and headset is a man shaped by two people, Mike and Kathy, Jeff Lebby’s parents. Let’s break the huddle and meet the couple behind the coach.

Who are Jeff Lebby’s parents?

Mike Lebby was more than just Jeff Lebby’s father. He was his first coach, first mentor, and in many ways, his blueprint. He was a highly respected high school football coach in Texas who also built young men in addition to coaching Xs and Os. Jeff grew up watching his dad lead from the front, teaching, motivating, and staying positive through the grind. “So much of who I am today is because of how I saw my dad operated every single day,” he once said in a 2024 interview.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Lebby (@coachlebby) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Jeff Lebby’s mother Kathy was the quiet force behind it all. While little is publicly known about her, she was always there supporting the family through Friday night lights and offseason chaos. She stood by Mike through his coaching career, raised two boys, and remained the glue of the household.

Jeff wasn’t the only kid or athlete in the family. His brother, Kyle Lebby, also had football in his DNA. Kyle suited up for Eastern New Mexico University in 1999, wearing No. 53 for the Division II program. That season, the team went 8-3—a solid run, though not as decorated as Jeff’s coaching resume. Tragically, Kyle’s life was cut short. On December 30, 2020, he passed away at the age of 39. That loss marked a deep wound for Jeff Lebby’s family, already grieving the death of Mike Lebby, who had passed on July 12, 2019.

Yet through the loss, the bond between Jeff and his mother only grew stronger. Kathy, who had also attended Eastern New Mexico with Mike, now finds herself the emotional anchor of the family. While she’s kept a low profile, it’s clear she’s never far from Jeff Lebby’s heart.

Where did Kathy and Mike Lebby meet?

The story of Jeff Lebby’s parents began in McGregor, Texas. It was here where Mike Lebby and Kathy Lebby grew up and eventually found each other. While not much is public about how exactly they met, what’s clear is the bond they built extended far beyond the gridiron.

What is the ethnicity of Jeff Lebby’s parents?

Jeff Lebby’s parents are both American, born and brought up in Texas.

Inside Jeff Lebby’s Relationship with His Parents

Growing up in Texas, Jeff Lebby was more than just another lineman. He was playing for his dad. As an offensive tackle, he earned all-state honors under Coach Mike Lebby. That experience didn’t just shape Jeff’s playing style. It instilled in him a coaching DNA that would later blossom on national stages.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Lebby (@coachlebby) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

When a college injury ended Jeff’s playing career prematurely, he pivoted just like his dad taught him to. He became a student assistant at Oklahoma under Bob Stoops. That was the start of a journey that would take him through Baylor, Southeastern, UCF, Ole Miss, and now as Mississippi State’s head coach. But no matter how high Jeff climbs, the foundation remains the same.

As he once said, “Growing up in the fieldhouse and seeing [my dad] interact with his players every day and working incredibly hard. But man, having fun and to do it every single day and finding ways to have great perspectives, having a thankful spirit, being grateful for our opportunity.” That’s where the blueprint is. The Jeff Lebby family doesn’t stop at football. Jeff is married to Staley Briles, from the Art Briles football lineage. And together they have two kids, a daughter, Kora, and a son, Kane.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Football may be the family business, but at its core, it’s about people, values, and keeping legacies alive. That’s what makes the relationship between Jeff and his parents so powerful. It’s not just about coaching trees or game-day strategy. It’s about love, mentorship, loss, and legacy. Kathy and Mike may not be the household names their son is becoming, but their fingerprints are all over his journey.

Today, Jeff Lebby’s relationship with his parents, especially with his mother, Kathy, is rooted in memory, respect, and resilience. Though Mike and Kyle are no longer here physically, their impact echoes in Jeff’s coaching style, his family values, and the humility he carries into every locker room. From McGregor to Starkville, the Lebby family legacy continues, quietly powerful, deeply rooted, and unapologetically football.