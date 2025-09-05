Who Are Joey Aguilar’s Parents? All About Jose Aguilar and Lydia Aguilar

Tennessee Vols’ starting quarterback Joey Aguilar had an explosive debut game. Chipping in 16-of-28 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns, he led the Vols towards victory with flying colors against the Orange, 45-26. Josh Heupel’s ‘Nico Iamaleava gamble’ finally paid off, as Aguilar painted the Mercedes-Benz Stadium orange.

From being the No. 2 quarterback in the Class of 2019 to an SEC starter, winning over the Vols faithful’ hearts, Aguilar is here to stay and make some noise. Behind all his success lies a supportive family, whose constant encouragement paved the way for Joey. “We are happy for him because he has always been the underdog. It gets frustrating that we know his potential. Now that he’s able to show the world, it feels great for him.”

Who are Joey Aguilar’s parents?

Born to Jose and Lydia Aguilar on Jun 16, 2001, the Vols quarterback treaded through a challenging and rugged terrain to make his mark on the rugged sport. As a kid, Joey was coached by his dad, who taught him to never give up on his dreams.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Aflac Kickoff-Syracuse at Tennessee Aug 30, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar 6 warms up before a game against the Syracuse Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250830_bdd_ad1_009

On weekends, he would help out his dad, working at his dad’s business detailing and washing cars, since he was 14. While Lydia worked a 12-hour shift as an emergency room secretary to support his dreams.

Where did Jose and Lydia Aguilar Meet?

Jose and Lydia are college sweethearts. As teen parents, they worked hard to provide for Joey and encourage his dreams. Although initially, the Vols quarterback wanted to play running back, Jose was adamant that he could throw the ball exceptionally for a seven-year-old kid. From working 12-hour shifts to even being unafraid to go broke, his parents helped him to never give up on his dream.

When Aguilar made the whole crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, his mom, Lydia, was beaming with pride. “That’s my baby,!!!!!!! #6 #VamosVols,” she wrote on X, as post-game congratulations poured in.

What ethnicity are Joey Aguilar’s parents?

Joey Aguilar’s parents have Latino roots. Jose Aguilar is a first-generation Mexican American, and his mother, Lydia, is a Puerto Rican. The Vols’ star quarterback does not shy away from expressing his identity and is the first of his immediate family to graduate from college. He wants to inspire as many people and future Latino Athletes to keep pursuing their football dreams.

“It’s awesome. Hispanic quarterbacks—there aren’t many out there,” Joey shared per Ouresquina.com. “To go out there and represent is amazing. Especially for the younger kids, seeing a Hispanic quarterback and they’re Hispanic as well. Growing up, they can be like, ‘Dang, that’s awesome. I want to be like that one day.'” Helping out his father coach young talent, who are filled with awe when he stops by for the drills, and giving back to the community.

Inside Joey Aguilar’s Relationship with His Parents

It was indeed challenging for Joey. He went to JUCO as a backup, then to Division I backups; he had to earn every rep and every throw to get the starting QB spot. Once, he was ready to give up on his football dreams and go on to become a firefighter. But his parents’ and coaches’ constant support and encouragement kept him glued to realizing his potential.

Spending $100 per week on train rides on BART was too much on the pocket. Yet he was resilient, with his parents supporting his dream. “But I told him that I’d go broke before I let him quit football. Nothing comes easy. You’ve got to earn everything,” Jose said to his son.

Lydia stood strong along with his son for the football dream to come true. “Nothing is going to be given to you; you have to sacrifice to get where you want to be,” she said. Humble and down-to-earth, Joey paved his own way across the rugged journey. Throughout the process, his parents held his hands while he battled self-doubt. Now, his promise to parents? “I believe I could go up against anybody,” he said.