Who Are John Mateer’s Parents? All About Steve Mateer and Judy Mateer

In Washington State, John Mateer threw for 3,965 yards and 44 touchdowns. But after the 2024 season, he made a major decision that reshaped his college football journey. In December, over a casual 24-hour breakfast with his family just after his sister’s college graduation, John sealed his commitment to Oklahoma. Although top programs threw plenty at him, it was about the right fit, which he found with new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. Oklahoma’s offense had struggled last year. It ranked near 97th in scoring. But Mateer’s arrival, alongside Arbuckle’s playcalling, has sparked renewed hope. The 2025 season kicked off with a statement.

The Sooners snagged a commanding 35-3 victory over Illinois State, with Mateer throwing for three touchdowns and 392 yards, breaking a school record previously held by Baker Mayfield. This debut showed the kind of impact Mateer is already making, and expectations are sky-high as the Sooners gear up to face tough opponents like Michigan. However, John Mateer’s story is not just his own; his supporting cast plays a vital role in the young QB’s growth.

Who are John Mateer’s parents?

John Mateer’s parents are Stephen and Judy Mateer. Both of them were competitive swimmers, so the sports blood runs in them. Stephen started his aquatic journey at the tender age of six. He swam for the University of Missouri for a season and soon transitioned into coaching. He’s been the Coach Development Coordinator at Lakeside Aquatic Club since 2013, a respected figure in the swimming community with over 30 years of experience. Wait, the accolades don’t stop there. He accumulated multiple Texas Age Group Coach of the Year awards, a USA Swimming Coach of Excellence title, and coached the USA at the Junior Pan Pacific meet in 2010. Talk about a gold-medal pedigree.

Then there’s Judy Newkirk Mateer, John’s mom. Her journey is just as inspiring, but in a different lane. Judy was a swimmer too; she competed for the U.S. Naval Academy and later at Southern Methodist University, where she earned a BBA. After her swimming days, she carved out a substantial career in healthcare consulting. Since 2020, she’s been a Senior Account Executive at Point6 Healthcare. Additionally, she has held senior roles at Marsh McLennan Agency and CVS Caremark. Beyond work, Judy’s commitment to volunteerism, like her time at North Texas Food Bank, shows a side of the family grounded in community and service.

Where did Steve Mateer and Judy Mateer meet?

Both Steve and Judy share a background in competitive swimming, a sport that shaped much of their early lives and ultimately led to their meeting. So how did these two meet? While the exact details are a little private, the clues are clear: Their love for swimming and sport-minded mindset surely brought them together. Steve started swimming at a very early age and eventually took his talents all the way to Missouri.

Judy’s path also rippled through the pool. She was a competitive swimmer as well. But after she earned her business degree, her drive carried her into a successful professional career in healthcare consulting. But let’s get this straight: swimming’s discipline and competitiveness surely shaped her early years. And also made her meet the love of her life, who shared the same interests as her.

Together, Steve and Judy created a household with high standards about hard work and earning your place. John’s often said that his parents drilled into him the importance of grinding every day without complaining.

What ethnicity are John Mateer’s parents?

Both of John’s parents, Steve Mateer and Judy Newkirk Mateer, are proud Americans. They have a strong sense of identity and family values that have shaped their son’s journey. Steve’s achievements, including being a multiple-time Texas Age Group Coach of the Year and coaching for the USA at international meets, reflect a commitment to excellence grounded in American sporting tradition. John’s mom, Judy, shares this American heritage. Her swimming began at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Her career path and volunteer work, such as helping out at the North Texas Food Bank, show a balance of ambition and caring that’s part of her American identity. So, in a nutshell, John Mateer comes from a proudly American family with deep roots in the Midwest and Texas.

Inside John Mateer’s Relationship with His Parents

John had two parents deeply involved in competitive swimming, but they never pushed him to swim. Instead, his mom Judy and dad, Steve, encouraged him to find his own path.Both his parents modeled the grind of daily effort, and that shaped John from a young age into a disciplined kid who understood that success isn’t given. Judy Mateer even raves about his loyalty. “The one thing about John is that he’s very loyal,” Mateer’s mother, Judy Newkirk, said. “Very loyal to the team that he’s on.

John was lucky to have parents who were committed to nurturing his dreams, whether it was football practice or baseball games.