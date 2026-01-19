Who Are Jonathan Brady’s Parents? Meet Senique Ammons and Jonathan Thomas

Indiana is building up for its first-ever title win, facing Miami with fierce determination. After going undefeated in the league with a 15-0 record, the entire Hoosiers squad is stepping up to lead the team to win. One of them is their star wide receiver, Jonathan Brady, who has led them this far. Now let’s know everything about his driving force.

Who are Jonathan Brady’s parents?

Indiana’s wide receiver is the son of Senique Ammons and Jonathan Thomas and also has two younger sisters, Jaion and Justice. His family helped him through all the transitions he had from high school to college.

Though details about their professional life are not known, both of them have stood beside Brady and helped him follow his professional career. He even explained how his father always pushed him to follow his dreams.

“It wasn’t really about the sports, he always told me whatever you want to do, I’m going to be there to support you,” Brady said.

Before coming to Indiana, Jonathan Brady had two stops, at New Mexico and the California Golden Bears. Those stops shaped him as a player, and coming to Indiana, he appeared in 55 career games with 43 starts. In the 2025 season opener against Old Dominion, he returned a 91-yard punt for a touchdown, totaling 108 punt return yards.

Against their in-state rival, Indiana State, he caught all three targets for 27 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also returned six punts for 68 yards. All these numbers resonated well on the field because his family supported him. Now, let’s learn about his parents’ ethnicity.

What ethnicity are Jonathan Brady’s parents?

There’s no official information available about the ethnicity of Jonathan Brady’s parents. Even their faith and religious beliefs are not widely known. However, Brady did attend Bishop Gorman High School, which is a Roman Catholic parochial school in Las Vegas. Now, the school’s environment is Catholic-driven, which involves prayers and other religious culture that doesn’t define every student.

Though his family’s beliefs remain private, Jonathan Brady made it pretty clear that he trusts God more than ever now after coming so far.

“My name is Jonathan Brady, and I’m a senior receiver at Indiana,” Brady said. “One thing I would tell my younger self is continue to keep God first and never give up.”

Now, let’s learn about the connection he shares with his family.

Jonathan Brady’s relationship with his parents

Jonathan Brady was born in Compton, California, where he started playing at the age of six in Snoop Dogg’s youth flag football league. But things turned nasty when his cousin was killed during Brady’s eighth year; his family then decided to move to a better and safer place. As they can no longer live in South Central L.A.

So they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he attended Bishop Gorman High School. His parents supported him throughout; they paid $14,000 per year in tuition without a scholarship, investing in both his studies and athletic development. But never let Brady sacrifice his dreams. Their efforts and guidance pushed him this far, as he explained the importance of his parents in his life.

“I just repay my parents with my good character,” Jonathan Brady said. “You know character is everything to me, so character and grades—that’s how I repay my parents.”

Their support made him not just a good athlete but a remarkable player, and now he is motivating players with difficult backgrounds to come forward and take their chance.

“Don’t get mad at what other people have,” Brady said. “Be blessed with what you have and keep going. Don’t stop, no matter what. Don’t ever let your environment or community, if it’s rough, define you. Because you’re great.”

With that, let’s wait and see if Jonathan Brady can come up strong again against Miami or not.