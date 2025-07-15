Who are Jordan Marshall’s Parents? All About his Mother Amy Allphin and Father Jarelle Marshall

Michigan’s run game in 2024 wasn’t up to its usual standard; steady, but far from dominant. With Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings off to the NFL, it’s a fresh start in Ann Arbor’s backfield. The 2025 trio of Alabama transfer Justice Haynes, redshirt sophomore Jordan Marshall, and sophomore Benjamin Hall brings serious firepower. So, position coach Tony Alford has a stacked room, and the Wolverines are eager to unleash it.

Among Michigan’s rising backs, Jordan Marshall continues to turn heads. His explosive play last season earned him national recognition and a wave of honors. Rated a four-star by major outlets, Rivals placed him as high as No. 53 in the nation, while 247Sports listed him at No. 80 overall. At the high school level, he racked up an eye-popping 6,196 rushing yards and 80 TDs. But behind every yard and accolade was one constant — the steady, unwavering support of his parents, the true backbone of his journey.

Who are Jordan Marshall’s parents?

Jordan Marshall’s rise to football stardom begins at home, where the foundation was laid by his parents, Jarelle Marshall and Amy Allphin, in Cincinnati, Ohio. His mother, Amy, has been more than just a supporter; she’s been his anchor, cheerleader, and daily inspiration. After being named Ohio’s Mr. Football, Jordan summed it up best: “It’s all a credit to her… the real MVP.” On the other side, his father Jarelle passed down the toughness and drive that fuels Jordan’s game. Together, they’ve shaped not just a player, but a young man built for greatness.

Their impact on Jordan Marshall’s journey is undeniable. At Moeller High, he didn’t just shatter records, racking up over 6,000 rushing yards. That mindset didn’t come from the field; it came from home. His family isn’t just part of the story; they are the story. Yes, every touchdown he scores echoes the belief, discipline, and love poured into him by his parents. In short: They didn’t just raise an athlete; they raised a leader.

Who is Jordan Marshall’s father, Jarelle Marshall?

Jarelle Marshall isn’t just Jordan Marshall’s father; he’s been his quiet compass through every step of the journey. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Jarelle helped shape Jordan’s mindset long before recruiters came calling. On social media, he defines himself with personality: “Love me for my honesty or hate me for being me. Computer Nerd by day, Ninja by night.” That blend of authenticity and humor says it all: Jarelle is grounded, focused, and fiercely supportive.

Off the field, he’s the calm in the chaos. Jordan knows how to handle pressure, stay humble, and lead with integrity. While he keeps a low profile, his impact speaks volumes.

Who is Jordan Marshall’s mother, Amy Allphin?

Amy Allphin has been the heart behind Jordan Marshall’s hustle. From youth fields in Cincinnati to the bright lights of high school stardom, she never missed a beat. Now living in West Chester, her support never wavered, through the early mornings, long nights, and everything in between. When Jordan was crowned Ohio’s Mr. Football, he gave her the credit, calling her the real MVP. On signing day, she was right there, eyes full of pride, watching her son take the next big step. And for Jordan, every victory starts with Mom.

More than a proud mom, Amy Allphin has been Jordan’s biggest fan and steady guide. Her support has powered every step, from touchdowns to trophies, shaping both the athlete and the man.

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Jordan Marshall’s parents?

Jordan Marshall’s parents, Jarelle Marshall and Amy Allphin, are proud American citizens who both hail from Cincinnati, Ohio. They share a rich African-American heritage, grounded in strong family values, community pride, and unwavering resilience. While their exact lineage remains private, their cultural roots run deep, shaping Jordan’s identity both on and off the field.