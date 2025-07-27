Who are Justin Wilcox’s Parents? All about Dave Wilcox and Merle Wilcox

Justin Wilcox isn’t big on hype. Rather he prefers grit. The Cal head coach, raised on toughness by an NFL Hall of Famer dad, brings a no-frills, all-business edge to Berkeley. Now, as the Bears brace for a crucial 2025 season, Wilcox is leaning on roster-wide competition and hard-earned lessons from last year’s close losses. So, he’s not promising flash. Just fight. And that fighting spirit comes from a football-knit family.

Who are Justin Wilcox’s parents?

Well, Dave and Merle Wilcox were always about family, hard work, and giving back. Dave, a Pro Football Hall of Famer known as “The Intimidator,” built his legacy on toughness and tenacity during his 11-season run with the 49ers, redefining the LB role. But to Justin Wilcox, he wasn’t a football star. He was the farmer with hands like steel and a work ethic even tougher. “I never knew him as a football player,” Justin once said. “He was a farmer.” After retiring from the NFL, Dave grew everything from cabbage to sugar beets on a 150-acre farm near Junction City. On top of that, he served on the school board, helped build practice fields, and supported his sons from the sidelines with old-school encouragement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

On the other hand, Merle Wilcox was a former teacher and flight attendant. She was the calm in the storm. She opened Wilcox Travel and built a life rooted in community and quiet strength. So, their influence wasn’t just in genetics, it was in the values they lived by, and passed down.

Where did Dave Wilcox and Merle Wilcox meet?

Dave Wilcox met Merle Draper in 1971 through a former Oregon teammate. He introduced the 49ers linebacker to the Atlanta-raised schoolteacher and flight attendant living in San Francisco. The sparks flew quickly. And they tied the knot just a year later in Sunriver, with fellow Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson as Dave’s best man. From there, it was a partnership built on heart and hard work. They raised two sons. Josh and Justin. Anchored in discipline and love. “Dave is very calm and quiet. Very even-tempered,” Merle once said. “Justin’s a lot like Dave.” So, whether organizing school auctions or navigating big career moments, Dave and Merle were always the quiet strength behind the Wilcox name.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What ethnicity are Justin Wilcox’s parents?

Justin Wilcox’s roots run deep. His father, Dave, was a farm-raised Oregonian turned NFL legend. His mother, Merle, came from Atlanta with a heart for family and community. Though their exact ethnicity isn’t widely documented, their values were crystal clear, hard work, humility, and showing up. To be honest, it’s that foundation of quiet strength and old-school discipline that helped shape the coach Cal fans see today.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Inside Justin Wilcox’s relationship with his parents

Look, Justin Wilcox’s relationship with his parents is stitched with love and humility. His father never played the role of sideline coach. “He never missed a game, but he never said a word,” recalled Justin. “Never once, ‘Why’d you throw that ball? Why’d you miss that tackle?’ Never, ever, ever, ever.” That silent trust shaped Justin’s calm, calculated leadership style. Even as a high school star in Junction City, he never felt pressure to live up to a legacy. Only to be himself. Meanwhile, Justin’s mother brought warmth and perspective.

She once dreamed her son would ‘land in finance’ but encouraged him to see the world first. Justin nearly did, ready to leave for a coaching gig in France, until a call from Boise State changed his path. “She nearly got her wish,” he said. Simply put, from snow-dusted phone calls during career shifts to unwavering support at every stop, Dave and Merle Wilcox didn’t just raise a football coach. They raised a grounded man who knows where he comes from. “So, who am I to not be humble?” said Justin. Now, let’s see if that humility can help the Golden Bears keep their 2025 dream alive this season.