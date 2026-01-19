Who Are Kaelon Black’s Parents? Everything To Know About William Black And Stacy Black

Indiana has been, no doubt, the most dominant team in college football this season. With a Big Ten title in the bag, the Hoosiers are looking to complete a historical record by winning the national championship against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.

One of the emerging names from the Indiana side has been Kaelon Black, who has become a name worth knowing in college football circles as a dynamic running back after transferring from JMU. But fans sometimes wonder about the people behind the player, specifically his parents: William Black and Stacy Black.

Who is Kaelon Black’s Father, William Black?

William Black is the father of Kaelon Black and, evidently, a key figure in his early life and athletic development. William played football at Norfolk State University, suggesting that athletic talent runs in the family. As a former collegiate athlete himself, William likely influenced Kaelon’s early interest in sports and helped nurture his competitive drive.

William and his wife, Stacy, raised Kaelon alongside his two brothers, Ky’Ron and William, and his sister, Khaela.

Who is Kaelon Black’s Mother, Stacy Black?

Stacy Black is Kaelon Black’s mother, and while public information about her background and career is limited compared to her son’s athletic profile, she is widely regarded as a central figure in his upbringing. Like many parents of college athletes, Stacy played a key role in managing family life, supporting her children’s academic and athletic goals, and providing the emotional foundation that helped Kaelon navigate challenges, including injuries and recovery.

What is Kaelon Black’s Parents’ Ethnicity And Nationality?

Public records and athletic profiles list Kaelon Black as American by nationality. He grew up in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and progressed through the U.S. high school and collegiate football system. By extension, his parents, William Black and Stacy Black, are also American, having raised their family in the United States and supported Kaelon throughout his athletic development.

Details regarding the family’s specific ethnic background are not formally documented in publicly available athletic biographies. Kaelon Black and his family are commonly described as African American based on broader biographical context and community background. However, in the absence of direct statements or on-record interviews from the family, this should be regarded as contextual observation rather than confirmed personal information.

Kaelon Black has dedicated his life to making his family proud, both on and off the field.

“I want to graduate from college with a high GPA and make my parents proud,” Black said. “Of course, I want to make it to the NFL and have a great career, injury-free, and do everything I can to make my family proud. More than anything, I’m just trying to stay humble as a person and never get too high or too low.”

If Indiana wins the national title against Miami, Black would undoubtedly take another major step toward fulfilling that goal and making his parents proud. A perfect 16-0 season to remember, dominating in both conference and national championship.