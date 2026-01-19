Who are Kahlil Benson’s Parents? Meet mother LaTonya Benson

Kahlil Benson is a standout offensive lineman who plays an integral part in Indiana’s national championship run. While returning from Colorado to Indiana, there was criticism of his consistency and toughness, but he stood unflinching, leading the program to a national championship. But behind this big man with a big heart is a woman who taught him how to fight. His mother, LaTonya, has been the steady hand, one who molded and guided him to get to this stage. Here’s everything you need to know about LaTonya Benson, the proud mom behind the IU OL Kahlil Benson.

Who are Kahlil Benson’s parents?

LaTonya Benson is the mother of Kahlil, and she has been instrumental in raising and imparting the values of kindness, perseverance, and diligence to him. She and her grandmother raised her son and two daughters in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, teaching them community service and faith as core values.

”My grandma and mom instilled a lot in me,” Benson shared. “We always made sure that if we’re out and we see someone who needs help, it’s not going to take a couple of minutes to uplift their day. It’s always good to help people.”

LaTonya is a social activist. She’s committed to serving his community and helping young adults in education and employment. His mom’s dedication to helping others inspired Kahlil to follow in her footsteps. He has contributed to various community service projects throughout his life.

What ethnicity are Kahlil Benson’s parents?

Kahlil Benson’s mom, LaTonya, is a Black American with family roots from Africa. The Indiana OL himself has publicly spoken about his heritage during Black History Month in 2023 with Indiana. He spoke about how his mother and grandmother helped him keep his head straight and shaped his community efforts.

Although football earned him a scholarship at Indiana, it has also allowed Benson to pursue goals off the field to continue his pursuit of changing lives, putting smiles on faces, and giving back to the community. He took part in the ‘Big Life Series’ trip to Selma, Alabama, which gave him opportunities to become more connected to his Black heritage.

“I’m going to tell you one thing,” Benson said in an interview. “My mom and my grandma, when they found out, it was like, ‘Keep your head high; you know where we come from. We’re going to knock this thing out, we’re going to recover, and we’re going to get strong, and we’re going to come back. Even if that’s not on the field, encourage your teammates and make sure they’re good.’”

Even before becoming a student ambassador at Southaven or his community endeavors in Indiana, the Hoosiers’ OL was contributing to his heritage with his mother.

Kahlil Benson’s relationship with his parents

It is well known how Kahlil maintains a close relationship with his family: his mom, grandmother, and two sisters. In fact, his mom was, is, and always will be his inspiration, who has been with him in every step he took in his life. She even moved to Bloomington to support her son’s football career at Indiana University and cheered for him on the sidelines.

LaTonya is so proud of his son, and both never hesitated to express their love for each other, and their social media posts are proof of it. She always spoke up for his son when people doubted him and celebrated his milestones through thick and thin.

“My Man Child makes my heart smile!” LaTonya wrote on X after IU’s 30-20 win over Oregon. “Last season, they doubted & talked bad about you, while IU is excited you’re back! “You shut down projected 2nd round D-Ends’ mouths today! Sounds like you’re winning! #Receipts #67REASONS.”

In the last game of his collegiate career, with Indiana in the national championship game, Khalil shared how emotional it is for him and his mom. “I just know my mom is going to be emotional about it,” Benson said. “This is something we talked about since middle school. What goals do you want to reach?”