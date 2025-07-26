Who Are Kalen DeBoer’s Parents? Meet Single Mother Phylis Waterfall

Kalen DeBoer’s story begins in the quiet town of Milbank, South Dakota—a place where football dreams feel miles away from the spotlight. When he was just nine, his parents separated, and his mother moved the family to a rented farmhouse on an empty stretch of land. So, life wasn’t easy, but Kalen’s mother made sure her kids had what mattered—love, resilience, and a drive to keep moving forward. From those humble beginnings, DeBoer carved out a path that would eventually lead him to Alabama.

However, that first recruiting letter he received as a high school player in Milbank? He still carries it to this day. It’s followed him through seven coaching stops, a symbol of how far he’s come. Now, as he steps into the shoes of Nick Saban, DeBoer’s journey is a powerful reminder: with grit, heart, and a mother’s belief, even a small-town kid can reach the pinnacle of CFB.

Who is Kalen DeBoer’s mother?

Okay, behind the new Alabama head coach is a woman of quiet strength—Phylis Waterfall. When Kalen was just 9 years old, Phylis Waterfall found herself raising 3 children alone in a rented farmhouse. So, money was tight. And that’s why she worked at a local drugstore and leaned on her church for support. But more than anything, she leaned on Kalen. He was her rock, even as a young boy. She still pictures him mowing the vacant farmland just so he and his siblings had space to play football. Although those days weren’t easy, they shaped the man DeBoer became.

He admits it made him grow up fast. Still, he never forgot the influence of others, especially Bob Young, his college coach. After Young’s passing, DeBoer told Young’s son, “Your dad is the most influential male in my life.” And though his father remained in touch, DeBoer credits the strong women and mentors around him, starting with his mom, for guiding him to where he is today.

How has Kalen DeBoer’s mother influenced his son’s career?

Kalen DeBoer’s rise to the top of CFB traces back to a rented farmhouse—where his mother, Phylis Waterfall, raised him, and became the emotional anchor in Kalen’s life. “Our situation forced me to grow up quickly,” DeBoer told AP News. “Although sometimes things were hard, I always felt loved and safe.”

So, her resilience became his foundation. While his father remained absent from the spotlight, Phylis stepped into both roles—teaching her son the power of perseverance and responsibility. “This part of my journey is what made me who I am today,” added DeBoer. To be honest, her quiet strength helped mold one of football’s sharpest minds.

What ethnicity are Kalen DeBoer’s parents?

Kalen DeBoer’s fearless single mother, Phylis, is a proud White American who wore every hat and never backed down. While her identity is clear, Kalen’s father remains a mystery. Yes, his name and background have never been made public, leaving half of DeBoer’s heritage unknown. Still, it’s Phylis’ strength and sacrifice that shaped the man.

Inside Kalen DeBoer’s relationship with his mother

Although Phylis Waterfall’s impact on DeBoer’s life is undeniable, when it comes to their bond, don’t expect Instagram throwbacks or flashy headlines. Their relationship lives off-camera, built on real moments, not public ones. So, no viral posts, no staged spotlights—just strength, sacrifice, and a son who never forgot where he came from.