Who Are Kam Franklin Parents? Everything To Know About His Family

When Lane Kiffin recruited Kam Franklin from Lake Cormorant, he knew he would make it big. Honored with the Athletic Director’s Roll Call and leading the top five on defense, he is coming off an impressive sophomore season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At a time when Kiffin is no longer spearheading the Rebels into the postseason thrill, the sophomore edge is believed to be a likely target to plug into LSU’s defense that has kept its boat afloat so far. However, Franklin, as promised, is representing his home state for the first time in the Playoffs. “It’s nice to represent your home state,” Franklin told Inside the Rebels of the 247Sports network. “It means a lot when you’re putting on for your state.”

While he preps up against Tulane, his family will be present at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium, greeting him with the thunderous cheers of Hotty-Toddy. Learn more about his family, who have been a constant source of support throughout his football journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Kam Franklin’s mother?

It was in November 2005 when Tammy Parker welcomed her son, Kamarion Nikel Franklin, into the world.

As the No. 1 recruit in Mississippi and boasting the No. 10 spot as a defensive lineman nationwide, Kam was pursued by numerous blue-blood schools. He remained a popular target for the SEC Trenches at Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and others, while Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon also extended offers to him. But for Franklin, his family remained a priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The SEC Report (@sec_report) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“It’s good knowing my family’s down the road. I can go home anytime (to) check on my folks, not miss out on a whole bunch of stuff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So, when Oxford came calling, Franklin did not bat an eye to commit to the Rebels.

Who is Kam Franklin’s father?

Currently, there is no public information available regarding Kam Franklin’s father. The sophomore edge hasn’t disclosed any details regarding him on social media or in any press interviews. Though he mostly keeps his personal life private, his family has remained his biggest supporter throughout his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

From leading the single-season sack record (19) at Lake Cormorant High to becoming the No. 3 defensive line prospect by Rivals, Franklin’s journey was filled with grit and determination. From being named the MHSAA 5A Defensive Player of the Year to being selected for the Under Armour All-American Game, Franklin made his mark on the Mississippi High School circuit.

Not just on the defensive side, the 6’5, 290-pound DE went full throttle on the offense as well. He caught five passes for 148 yards, converting four of them to touchdowns. That production earned him more than 20 offers.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Kam Franklin’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

There is no explicit information available regarding Tammy Parker’s ethnicity. However, we do know that the family originates from Lake Cormorant, a mere one-hour drive from Oxford. Staying true to his local roots, Franklin is now representing the program that he grew up hooting and cheering for.

He enrolled early so he wouldn’t miss spring practice, getting to work on his game right away. Appearing for seven games, he recorded eleven tackles, contributing to the roster’s 10-3 record. Now building on that, he has already chipped in 53 tackles and 3.5 sacks so far.

At a moment when Ole Miss is eyeing the national championship run, Franklin couldn’t be prouder of that legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s huge, we are doing something that has never been done,” he said in a conversation with the Rebel Walk. “This is going to be historically the first (playoff) game that any school in Mississippi has ever hosted. We’re excited, but this is a part of being a great dominant team.”

On November 20, Tulane hits the road to the Vaught Hemingway Stadium. And Ole Miss’ sack machinery and SEC Co-Defensive Lineman honoree (Week 10) will be waiting to snuff out Tulane’s offensive machinery.