Who Are Keyron Crawford’s Parents? Meet Single Mother Kimberly Crawford

Keyron Crawford has grown to become a mainstay in the Auburn defensive scheme. Although surprisingly, the 6foot 4 255-pound senior edge rusher didn’t play until his senior year in school. In his first season playing at the Briarcrest Christian High School in Memphis, he recorded eye-catching numbers. He went on to make 78 tackles and 14 sacks. This amazing performance earned him regional defensive MVP honors while putting him on the radar of college scouts. And finally helped him play for Arkansas State. Although his time playing basketball went a long way in helping him adapt to the high speed and physically demanding sport that is football.

Fast forward to 2025, Keyron Crawford has become an integral part of the defensive unit at Auburn. Keyron was also part of the Senior Bowl 300 preseason. He has been one of the few bright spots on their roster amidst a disappointing season for the Auburn Tigers. He has recorded 28 tackles, 5 sacks, and 1 interception while anchoring Hugh Freeze’s defense. Keyron Crawford led the defensive unit ranks in the top half of the SEC. But sadly, their offense has let them down. All while showing tremendous growth and having worked really hard to get where he is today. A lot of this success and resilience could be traced back to his mother, who brought him up the simple values and good morals.

Who are Keyron Crawford’s parents?

Kimberly Crawford raised Keyron Crawford and his three siblings, Makyah, Markel, and Kelsey, as a single mother in northern Memphis, Tennessee. According to Crawford, his mother’s struggles while raising four children alone became his primary motivation for pursuing football and education.

Kimberly enrolled Keyron at Briarcrest Christian, which proved crucial to his athletic development and career opportunities. “How you talk to people, how to make money, how to have a plan is what I took from Briarcrest,” Crawford said about his time at Briarcrest. Today, Kimberly operates as a real estate investor with Brighthouse Properties, LLC. Information about Keyron’s biological father remains private. But his mother’s priority for education and hard work have shaped his approach to football and life.

What ethnicity are Keyron Crawford’s parents?

Specific details regarding the ethnic background of Keyron Crawford’s parents are not widely available in mainstream media sources. Keyron Crawford was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee. And from whatever information available, it seems his family’s roots are in the African American community of northern Memphis. The Crawford family has maintained privacy around personal information.​ Although his upbringing in Memphis, known for its deep foundations of community bonds, has impacted him in becoming the young man who is destined for success.

Keyron Crawford’s Relationship with His Parents

Keyron Crawford’s relationship with his mother, Kimberly, is central to his identity. At age 18, when Briarcrest Christian head coach Brian Stewart offered him the opportunity to play football, Crawford consulted his mother before making the decision. From his journey at Arkansas State to his transfer to Auburn, Kimberly’s influence has guided his decisions. Crawford credits his mother’s struggles and sacrifices as his primary motivation for continuous improvement on and off the field. “Seeing the struggles my mom had gone through, it was more the fact that it was now or never,” said Crawford. As a senior leader at Auburn, Crawford applies the values his mother instilled in him to his role as a team captain and mentor.

Crawford talked about the new leadership role at Auburn. “Not so many people know who I am,” Crawford said. “I like that, I want to be an unknown. I want to be an unknown person right now because I know the expectations for myself and what I have to work on. What I plan on doing this season is going to be impeccable. It’s going to be a movie.”