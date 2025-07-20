Who are Kyler Kasper’s parents? All about Kevin Kasper and Lisa Kasper

When you lose your secret advantage in a fight to win the prize, you’ll have to retool everything you know. That’s what Dan Lanning has to do about his WR room, now that Evan Stewart is ruled out because of his injury. The leading WR’s exit leaves a huge mark on the offense, because it was this very unit that helped Lanning publish that flawless record in the regular season last year. However, it also paves the way for some budding stars to break out, like Kyler Kasper.

Kasper is a 2022 recruit and can look to have a greater role in the 2025 season now that Stewart will no longer be a factor at the beginning of the Ducks’ campaign. He has seen action in only 4 games last season, but was sidelined because of a foot injury. Once he does get back on the field this year, he is sure to let his bloodline bat for him a little. Here’s a look at Kyler Kasper’s uber-cool parents.

Who are Kyler Kasper’s parents?

Kyler Kasper is one of Dan Lanning’s legacy recruits. His father, Kevin Kasper, played in the NFL for multiple teams over 8 years. He is also a Super Bowl winner, having been part of the 2004 New England Patriots squad under Bill Belichick. Kasper helped coach Kyler when he was younger, and that too in the same position. He currently runs a sports training facility called Xtreme Speed in Plainfield, Illinois, his home state. It is dedicated to training young athletes across a variety of sports.

Kyler’s mother, Lisa Kasper, is a doting mother of three who supports her children tremendously in their respective arcs. Not much is known about Lisa’s current profession, but she is known to run a small shoe customization business out of Arizona. She and Kevin met when Kyler played college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Lisa’s other two children are Aaliyah and Braylon.

Who is Kyler Kasper’s father, Kevin Kasper?

But Kasper started out in college football with Iowa as a walk-on player, and left as an all-time leader for the most catches in a single game, season, and career. He entered the draft with 1,974 yards, 157 receptions, and 11 TDs. The Denver Broncos drafted Kevin Kasper in the 6 round of the 2001 draft. Kevin’s loyalty to Iowa made the Hawkeyes a strong contender for Kyler. Kirk Ferentz, the current coach, coached Kevin and also hoped to have Kyler on board. From then on, he has played for multiple teams for brief periods. The former receiver also played for Seattle, Arizona, Houston, Chicago, Minnesota, Detroit, and Cleveland.

Kevin knew from a long time ago that Kyler would want to go to the farthest possible limits in the sport. “He’s focused on improving and hopes to somebody reach the NFL like he saw me do. He’s really even-keeled and really chill until he puts his spikes on. He’s a competitor, which I love to see,” he told Hawkeye Nation during Kyler’s visit to Iowa. It was also while playing for the Hawkeyes that Kevin met Lisa, Kyler’s mother.

Who is Kyler Kasper’s mother, Lisa Kasper?

Lisa Kasper is an ardent supporter of her children’s playing careers. Her social media is filled with recruiting posts of her youngest, Braylon Kaspers, who is also looking to pick his collegiate football home. She has a charming social media feed, that documents her life and all the happy moments in her family. Kasper goes to game days decked out in the best Ducks gear, always there to support her son.

Lisa also runs a shoe-customization business. Her collection includes a huge variety of Nikes decorated in the signs and colors of a myriad of college football programs. And, she also designs adorable minis for kids who want a special pair tailored to their fancies! Above all, she is a dedicated mother to her three children and is always rooting for them.

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Kyler Kasper’s parents?

Kevin Kasper hails from Illinois. But his career in the NFL led him to move to Arizona. Kyler was born in Arizona as well, when Kevin was a Cardinal. However, Kyler has followed his father’s arc, having grown up in Chicago for a good period of his early life. In fact, Notre Dame was also a program vying for the WR when Brian Kelly was head coach. Kyler, during this time of his life, started working on his football career and trained in facilities. There, he met Notre Dame folks like Tommy Zbikowski, David Grimes, and others.

Kyler honed his football skills under his father’s tutelage from a young age. With a strong Illini exposure and having the advantage of a training facility run by his mother, the young WR grew to be the breakout-ready receiver he is for Oregon today. His parents will await a great season for their son, who will hope to get more playing time alongside Jeremiah McClellan.