Who Are Landon Robinson Parents? Everything To Know About Lance Robinson And Patrice Robinson

The famed Army-Navy clash will feature a player who has earned quite a reputation for himself. Star Navy DL Landon Robinson, known for his commanding physique and strength, is the Midshipmen’s most formidable player in the front seven.

Robinson became the first Navy DL in 50 years to be honored with a First-Team All-American nod. Part of his fame is because of the mad strength in him, being able to bench 465 pounds and squat 665 pounds. Fans know him as the Navy’s ‘Freak’, but the senior has grown up with that mentality, coming from an extremely humble background.

Who are Landon Robinson’s parents?

Landon’s exposure to athletics comes from his father, Lance Robinson. He was part of the gymnastics squad at Kent State. Per university records, Lance’s team was in contention to win the MAC title in 1988. In high school, Lance used to train under Don Sellman, a veteran coach with whom the team won 9 state championships.

Landon’s mother is Patrice Robinson. Not much is known about her, but she is an ardent supporter of her son and Navy football.

What is Landon Robinson’s Parents’ Ethnicity and Nationality?

Lance and Patrice are both American nationals. Lance has rooted himself in Ohio, having completed his education here and settled here to raise a family. When Landon began his career at Navy, the family was living in Copley, where the DL charted his prep career.

Inside Landon Robinson’s Relationship With His Parents

Lance and Patrice played a very active role in Landon’s upbringing. His father had begun his training early, making use of his own gym. He got him started on the mats, which kick-started his development. Per CBS Sports, Landon further grew his interest in gymnastics by watching ‘The Karate Kid,’ and practicing stretches and flips in the backyard.

Patrice described Landon as a child who was unusually mature for his age. She told Navy that the DL, when he was in the second or third grade, wrote notes like ‘Get all As’ to push himself. With time, her athletic son had become addicted to working out and would do so at least twice a day in the backyard. Patrice used this to punish him and barred him from working out when he was disobedient.

“He has always been very logical in his thinking, always had an even-keel personality in control of his emotions, easy to communicate with,” Patrice told Navy Athletics. “As a young mom, I was thinking ‘oh, this is how children are.’”

Patrice and Lance also began looking out for their son very early on. When Landon was very young, he was diagnosed with a peanut allergy. It’s a trait that runs in Lance’s family. After his diagnosis, Landon’s family removed peanuts from their diet. Unfortunately, it became a big problem during his recruitment to the Navy. Patrice had mentioned his allergy to the recruiter as a passing comment, but it ended up taking away his offer.

However, the family got to work immediately. Landon was once again tested for the allergen, 10 years after the last time. Thankfully, he did not react to the peanut butter he sampled. He had either outgrown his allergy or never had it to begin with. A month later, Landon got his offer back from the Navy, and he couldn’t have been happier.

In the locker room, the 287 lb DL has rightfully earned his nickname of ‘freak,’ having been featured thrice in the Athletic’s ‘College football Freaks’ list. Landon Robinson is a phenom in the Navy defense and has only been a starter since the 2024 season. The Midshipmen front seven, spearheaded by Robinson, dismantled the Joe Moore-winning Army O-line in 2024.

Landon Robinson is now the captain of the Navy defense and is looking to continue the Midshipmen’s lead in the rivalry. The team has registered a brilliant run this season and will close it 10-2 if it wins this game.