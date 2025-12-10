Who Are Larry Pickett Jr.’s Parents? Meet Larry Pickett Sr. and Shawnonne Pickett

Larry Pickett Jr. made national headlines after he rescued a man from a burning vehicle. All over the nation, people praised his courage and heroism, for which he earned the nomination for the Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. Presently, he is a sophomore at the Army West Point Black Knights.

Recalling his valiant act, the 6’1, 195-pound safety credited the army training that helped him save a man’s life. “I’ve just always been intrigued by the Army, what they do and how they do it,” Pickett told The Athletic. “And I don’t mind taking risks at all, or going on adventures.”

His bravado and his innate quality to help people are passed down from his parents, Larry Pickett Sr. and Shawnonne. Scroll down to know more about them.

Who are Larry Pickett Jr.’s parents?

Larry Pickett Sr. and Shawnonne Pickett share three children: Olivia, Lauren, and Larry Jr. Despite having hectic schedules, they make sure to spend quality time with their children. Along with cheering on Pickett Jr. on the sidelines and more, the family works together in social work, helping those in need. Recently, they spent some time in Mexico, helping build homes for the less fortunate. At the Pickett abode, it’s all about giving back to the community.

Along with being part of the church, his parents co-own the Little People Pre-school in Raleigh, nurturing young minds. Shawnonne is a community leader and runs two preschools, working on early childhood development.

In addition to her role in the church, she is a motivational speaker and a development coach. She hosts the Trust Him Podcast, among other workshops and keynote sessions, helping individuals realize their true potential.

Where did Larry Pickett Sr. and Shawnonne Pickett meet?

There is no information available regarding when and where the couple met each other. It is possible since both have been part of the God Fellowship Church since 1999; they might have crossed paths there. They walked down the aisle together in 2002 and have been married for more than 20 years.

Pickett Sr. juggles various ventures together. He is a multifaceted entrepreneur who has dabbled in dealership training, photography, and the entertainment industry. Known for his exclusive celebrity interviews and TV shows, including the Hip Hop Nation: Notes from the Underground, and The Larry Pickett Show, among others, he left his mark on North Carolina’s entertainment industry. However, by 2004, he stepped away from the entertainment beat, prioritizing his family.

What ethnicity are Larry Pickett Jr.’s parents?

There is no official information available regarding Larry Pickett’s parents’ ethnicity. Larry Pickett Sr. grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina. He originally hailed from Queens, New York, but was raised in North Carolina. As of Shawnonne, no information is available regarding her childhood.

Larry Pickett Jr.’s relationship with his parents

Larry Pickett Jr. shares a wholesome bond with his parents. As a photographer, his dad is among the official photographers for the Military Academy’s football team. Whenever his son laces up his cleats for a matchup, his dad cheers him on from the sidelines. His mom, Shawnonne, remains a constant pillar of support throughout his journey.

Larry Pickett has loved both football and television since the sixth grade. By the time he turned ten, his classmates and friends would regularly spot him with a video camera taped to him. Along with playing safety and wide receiver for his high school, he also ran track. A similar passion for ball could be seen in his son, Larry Pickett Jr.

Back in August, he made national headlines after he helped save a man from a burning vehicle. Larry and his family were present at Fort Montgomery to watch Jr. at his football game earlier that evening. While en route to their home, they witnessed a burning vehicle, engulfed in flames. The Picketts wasted no time and rushed to help the individual stuck behind the burning steering wheel. Pickett Jr. and his dad helped the man scoot out of danger towards safety.