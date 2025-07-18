Who Are LJ Martin’s Parents? Meet Genevieve Martin and John Martin

LJ Martin is making himself into one of BYU’s breakout stars heading into the 2025 season. The running back is a sophomore at Canutillo High School in EL Paso, Texas. Following a brilliant high school career in which he rushed 518 yards on 109 carries with four touchdowns, his freshman year was even more brilliant. His energy and his work earned him national attention and began his career in college football. During the 2024 season, he rushed for the ball 137 times for 718 yards at 5.2 yards per carry, seven rushing touchdowns.

The numbers are impressive and decidedly make him the backbone of BYU’s run game. Well, his play isn’t limited to the stats. Under stressful conditions of the Big 12, he remained calm and steady. Against Oklahoma State, he ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns and nearly 100 yards in the Alamo Bowl, where he was awarded Offensive MVP. His established clutch, toughness, and confidence are the real characteristics of his image. As the 2025 season comes sooner than ever, the pressure will be there for Martin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are LJ Martin’s parents?

LJ’s parents are John Martin and Genevieve Martin, both of whom are from El Paso, Texas. They have been a wonderful support group for LJ, and their common background of sports and community service has been a source of inspiration for the young player. Both of them, after college, joined the FBI and continue to work together at El Paso. Surprisingly, sports loving is hereditary.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BYU Football (@byufootball) Expand Post

His mom, Genevieve, was a softball star at Western New Mexico University, and his dad, John, played college hoops at the institution. Their amateur athletics experience is what became the blueprint for LJ’s competitiveness. Their bond is nothing short of an inspiration to all people. Today, they are FBI agents in El Paso, where they work to uphold law and order and public safety. For uniforms and briefcases, their live service is highly inspiring.

Apart from LJ, they have a younger child who prefers to keep away from the limelight. Genevieve and John brought up their kids in homes that were founded on family values. They avoid posting much personal detail on social media or making it public. Although no formal records of their charity works or foundation are available in public, they are shielding their community, guiding the future generation, and cheering LJ on from the stands.

How did Genevieve Martin and John Martin meet?

Genevieve and John Martin met in college, so they were college sweethearts and have maintained their romance ever since. In a campus love affair at Western New Mexico University in Silver City, their love was sparked. Both being athletes, there was a natural affinity between the two. They socialized in the same circles, grew together with practice sessions, and ultimately began to like one another.

With the passing of time, their relationship has further strengthened and has become an inspiration for their kids as well. That college romance blossomed into a relationship that was complete with mutual respect and love for one another. What is the ethnicity of LJ Martin’s parents? LJ Martins’s parents have diverse backgrounds that influenced his identity. Though his mother, Genevieve, is Hispanic-American, contributing Latina values and heritage to the family, his father, John, is African-American, with rich cultural roots and a valuable perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LJ Martin’s relationship with his parents

LJ Martin is at times also called “Little John”, named after his father John, and this really reflects their close relationship. LJ’s dad was always there for his son, mentoring him on the game, imparting life lessons, and mentoring him to be a better person. He was his first coach also, advising his career choices and charting his sporting development as well. Then, he went to LJ’s visit at BYU and was noted as saying, “All right, we’ll give it a chance.”

He has always been encouraging and supportive, and that’s why LJ is full of confidence, and it’s quite clear in his games. While John had been in the mentoring stage, Genevieve had been grounded. Her life experience and sports background kept LJ on track. She has always assisted her son in making career choices that will work for him in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where are they with their relationship together?

LJ Martin’s success tale is not separable from the values and partnership of Genevieve and John. Her consistent wisdom, his athletic guidance, and their shared community service and family cohesion have been the cement that bonds their relationships. Amid a sport full of hype and headlines, the Martins’ relationship is powerfully understated. It’s rooted in mutual trust, shared experience, and rock-solid support of one another.