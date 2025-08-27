Who Are Logan Loya’s Parents? All About Tim Loya and Marcia Bradbeer

Logan Loya has a solid resume after five seasons at UCLA with starting 14 out of 47 games. He’s caught 109 passes for 1,314 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he also contributes to special teams through punt returns. In 2024, Loya took over as team captain with 29 catches for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Coaches and teammates regard him as a steady presence on the team. “He’s been kind of a security blanket for all the quarterbacks,” UCLA coach Chip Kelly had said when he was leading the Bruins, praising his football IQ and route running. His high school coach, Jason Negro, described Loya’s confidence: “Logan displays a lot of what I like to call inner arrogance, where he’s not a cocky guy… he just goes out there and dominates the competition.” But what about his family? Let’s take you through people that Loya holds closest to his heart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are Logan Loya’s parents?

Logan’s parents are Tim Loya and Marcia Bradbeer. His mom, Marcia, was also an athlete who played volleyball at UC Irvine and served as an assistant coach for the Anteater women’s volleyball team. His dad, Tim, has strong football ties. From 2001 to 2006, he served as the offensive coordinator at Temple City High School.

Logan began with flag football and did not switch to tackle until sixth grade. His parents made the decision to keep him safe and focused on the basics. Logan’s dad, along with his grandfather, coached him during those early years. In fact, Tim had a strict rule that no gloves were allowed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Where did Tim Loya and Marcia Bradbeer meet?

There’s no public information available on how Tim Loya and Marcia Bradbeer first met.

What is the ethnicity of Logan Loya’s parents?

Logan’s parents, Tim Loya and Marcia Bradbeer, have lived in Garden Grove, California, for years. Tim and Marcia are both of Caucasian ethnicity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Inside Logan Loya’s Relationship with His Parents

Logan’s relationship with his parents continues to influence how he plays the game. He started in flag football and didn’t switch to tackle until sixth grade. His father and grandfather coached him with a strict rule of no gloves. “My hands for catching, I definitely give that to my dad,” Loya said. “I didn’t start wearing gloves until about eighth grade to high school year. I played quarterback and receiver. He was like, ‘You’re not throwing the ball with gloves, so you can’t wear them.'”

That approach stayed with him. Logan was transferred to St. John Bosco for his senior year, and head coach Jason Negro quickly noticed the family’s influence on him. His mother, a former UC Irvine volleyball player and coach, and his dad stepped back and let the Bosco staff guide him, but Negro was convinced they continued the lessons at home. He even referred to Loya as “one of the best-prepared athletes to come into high school.”