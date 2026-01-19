Who Are Louis Moore’s Parents? Meet Joe Moore and LaVonda Moore

After transferring to Indiana, DB Louis Moore has been the centerpiece of the Hoosiers’ defense. The redshirt senior with the second-most interceptions in FBS and the All-American and All-Big Ten honors led the school to its first-ever national championship game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While Moore is just a win away from becoming a national champion, let’s take a look at his parents, who cheered him throughout his football journey so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Louis Moore’s parents?

Born on January 29, 2001, Louis Moore is the son of Joe Moore and LaVonda Moore. He was brought up by his mom in Mesquite, Texas, along with his three siblings: two sisters, Madison and LaKayla, and a brother, Justin. No credible information is available about his father.

However, his mother, LaVonda, is currently working in Claims and Billings for Miraca Life Sciences. She started her career as a junior trader/underwriter at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and is currently working in claims and billing at Miraca Life Sciences. She also runs Destiny Christian Ministries as founder and chairperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also volunteers at Destiny Christian Ministries, and her old social media postings reveal that she’s a founding member and a prophetess in Texas who preaches Christianity. It is clear that Louis Moore was born and raised as a Christian under his mother’s guidance.

“I am proud to tell the world Jesus Christ is my Savior,” Louis Moore shared on his social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

How did Joe Moore and Lavonda Moore meet?

No credible public information is available on when Joe Moore and Lavonda Moore first met. However, based on LaVonda’s old social media postings, they have been married and together since June 1996.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the ethnicity of Louis Moore’s parents?

Louis Moore’s parents are Black Americans with roots in African heritage. In an old Facebook post, his mom shared a picture of her daughter Madison’s graduation, where her graduation outfit read, “Black Grads Matter.” That said, they’re most likely Black Americans. However, LaVonda cites Dallas, Texas, as her hometown and Mesquite, Texas, as her residence, suggesting that they’ve been living in Texas for at least two generations.

Louis Moore’s relationship with his parents

Louis Moore shares a very close relationship with his family, especially with his mom and siblings. His family always stood on the sidelines, cheering for Louis in the No. 7 jersey, no matter if it was Ole Miss or Indiana. His mother is so proud of her son’s football journey, and she never fails to share her happiness with the public. She even maintains her social media handle to endorse her son’s achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We love you Lou ⁦@LLM__11⁩ Congratulations to you and the entire IU football team on such a great accomplishment!!!! On to Miami for a perfect 16-0 season!!!! ⁦@mooremoneey⁩ ⁦@_sincerelymadi⁩ ⁦@BuffedInPrime⁩ ⁦@IndianaFootball⁩ ⁦@JJLyons_1,” LaVonda wrote when Indiana reached the national championship final, sharing a picture with her son on the sidelines.

There is no doubt that Moore’s family will be on the sidelines for the CFP national championship final to witness his son on the grandest stage of college football.