Who are Malachi Toney’s Parents? All about Antonio Brown and Toni Toney

WR Malachi Toney is rapidly gaining popularity in college football, clutching the 2025 Newcomer of the Year award. Having been a four-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, the rookie wide receiver has quickly made his mark at Coral Gables. From a 28-yard touchdown that began Miami’s scoring to being named a Freshman All-American at the season’s end, he accomplished much. Despite those intense drills, his family was a source of strength for him.

For the NFL pedigree, his 8 TD, 970-yard story feels incomplete without talking about his emotional support off-turf. The rugged sport is demanding. Along with perseverance and grit, it’s your support system that helps you win half of your battles. In Malachi’s story, his parents have had a huge role in his success.

Who are Malachi Toney’s parents?

Born to former NFL wide receiver and kick returner Antonio Brown and Toni Toney in 2007, Malachi grew up in Liberty City, Miami.

After completing his collegiate career at West Virginia, his dad went to the pro league, playing for the Buffalo Bills and the Washington Redskins. His NFL tenure was brief, and he retired after two years in 2005.

Meanwhile, Toni works for the US Postal Service. There is no further information available about her life in the public domain. However, it’s her hard work and determination in her craft that encourage Malachi to put in his 100%.

“Watching my mom get up early for work — if she can do it, why can’t I?” Toney said. “Watching my uncles work a job and actually get up early, staying there late in the hot sun. So if they could do it, why can’t I?”

Where did Antonio Brown and Toni Toney meet?

There is no public information regarding the personal lives of Antonio Brown and Toni Toney. While Toni frequently shares her son’s achievements, her love life is mostly kept under wraps.

However, she shares a beautiful bond with her son. Last year, she received an exquisite gift from her son. Sharing a close bond with his mother, the freshman standout showered her with luxurious gifts last year. Holding a Louis Vuitton handbag, Toni couldn’t contain her excitement as she held it in a close embrace.

What ethnicity are Malachi Toney’s parents?

There is no explicit information available regarding his parents’ ethnicities. Although what is known is that Toni Toney and Malachi have a deep faith in god. With the 2025 season successfully wrapped up, Toni shared an emotional note, expressing her gratitude to God for Malachi’s success.

“All Glory To God!!!! I can’t even start to talk about this season, but what I will say and you will agree with me GOD IS REAL!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m beyond proud of you, and this is the start and also some pages in this BOOK OF MALACHI📖.”

Inside Malachi Toney’s relationship with his parents

There isn’t much information available regarding Malachi Toney’s relationship with his dad. Although Miami fan groups frequently mention a sense of ‘déjà vu’ when watching Toney play, they often compare his game to that of his father. However, there is no mention of Malachi talking about his dad in an interview, podcast, or on social media.

On the other hand, he frequently talks about his mom. During his freshman year, Toni has remained a constant presence. While Toney ran reps on the turf, his mom quietly took over the backend work to make it a smooth ride for him. After winning hearts against Notre Dame, Malachi signed with the marketing agency Sports for NIL, which offers further growth opportunities.

“We wanted an agency that would advocate for Malachi while also allowing him to grow. Toni Toney shared. “I’m so proud of my son, and I’m glad that he now has a really solid team behind him.”

Being QB Carson Beck’s favourite target, Malachi Toney has caught 84 receptions, including seven touchdowns. However, it might come off as surprising that the rookie star was near-certain to join Alabama. Toney, initially a Class of 2026 recruit, reclasssified to the 2025 class and gave his commitment to Mario Cristobal’s program. However, with Alabama in close pursuit, he decommitted, exploring his options. But Coach Cristobal was successful in getting his pledge again, and what an explosive weapon he has turned out to be!. In that journey, his family has been his biggest supporter.